In the news: Carney, premiers to meet; wildfires continue to burn; CFL fans to mourn
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Carney, premiers to meet amid new U.S. tariffs
The First Ministers Meeting comes just days after U.S. President Donald Trump signed orders to increase tariffs by 50 per cent on a variety of Canadian goods, ranging from hockey sticks to honey to cement.
The U.S. says the tariffs, to be applied Aug. 19, are in response to provincial bans on U.S. liquor, Canada's supply-managed dairy system and quotas on certain U.S. vehicles.
The premiers say they're united behind Carney and his negotiators as the federal government tries to de-escalate trade tensions and work on renewing the U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement.
But the country's 13 provincial and territorial leaders will also come to the table with their own requests for Ottawa to increase federal health care funding and accelerate approval for major projects.
The Matthew Creek wildfire outside Kimberley, B.C., is seen in this July 19, 2026, handout photo provided by the B.C. Wildfire Service.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-BC Wildfire Service (Mandatory Credit)
Three B.C. communities under wildfire threat
Three communities across British Columbia are under threat from separate out of control wildfires.
Residents of the southern Interior village of Clinton and the surrounding area are the latest facing a series of evacuation orders and alerts from a wildfire that reached more than 100-square-kilometres in size as of Wednesday evening.
The entire city of Kimberley in southeast B-C remains under evacuation alert due to a nearby complex of fires.
Meanwhile, in Boston Bar, authorities had urged any holdout resident to flee from nearby fires that now surround the Fraser Canyon community.
Wildfire damage is pictured from the air in Collins First Nation, a small, remote Ojibwa community located in northwestern Ontario, about 250 km north of Thunder Bay, Ont., on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Officials: 180 fires burning in northern Ontario
Officials with Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources put the active number of wildfires burning in the north at 180, with seven new blazes sparked yesterday.
Aerial photographs have shown the devastation in one northern Ontario First Nation as a wildfire tore through the region last week.
The photos show scorched earth and debris where buildings once stood in Namaygoosisagagun First Nation, also known as Collins First Nation, whose residents fled without help from the province.
First Nations leaders have said the Ontario government left communities to fend for themselves without timely support for evacuations, and are calling for a public inquiry into the provincial response to the wildfires that continue to devastate swaths of forest.
RCMP search for 10 and 13-year-old boys who went missing in Nutimik Lake in Manitoba on July 18, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-Manitoba RCMP (Mandatory Credit)
Body of boy, 10, recovered from Manitoba lake
The body of one of two boys believed to have been swept into fast-moving rapids in a Manitoba lake last weekend has been recovered.
RCMP in Lac du Bonnet say they received a report on Wednesday evening of a body near the shore on Nutimik Lake, and they later confirmed it was 10-year-old Maximo Au Ramirez.
Police say the boy's family has been notified, and the search continues for the remaining boy, who is 13.
Police were called to the possible drowning Saturday afternoon near Stu
Luciano Frattolin, left, is accompanied by Deputy Public Defender Eric Weyand, during a court appearance at the Essex County Court in Elizabethtown, N.Y., on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Lawyers to present arguments in Frattolin trial
Lawyers are expected to make their opening arguments this morning in the trial of a man accused of killing his nine-year-old daughter in 2025 during a trip to New York.
Luciano Frattolin is charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse in the death of Melina Frattolin.
Frattolin has pleaded not guilty to both charges and has been held without bail since his arrest in July 2025.
New York State Police said they found inconsistencies in the 45-year-old's account after he reported his daughter had been abducted.
A tribute to Saskatchewan Roughriders player Jayden Dalke is shown on a video display during the Roughriders practice at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Monday, July 20, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis
Roughrider fans grapple with deaths ahead of game
Some Saskatchewan Roughriders fans are heading into Thursday's matchup against the Edmonton Elks with conflicting emotions, after a player and another man were killed in a highway crash.
For longtime Roughriders fan Kerri Ludvigsen, it's the first time in decades a friend has told her she doesn't feel like going to the game.
"She said, 'It's going to be so hard, and my mind is split about it,'" Ludvigsen said Wednesday.
"I told her that just because something is hard or a challenge or difficult doesn't mean you walk away from it."
The players and coaching staff need all the support they can get, Ludvigsen added.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2026
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.