Canada's best and worst winter cities have been revealed — Some are a hard no for me
From the most miserable to the least... Here's how your city stacks up.❄️⚔️
Canada has some of the most beautiful winter destinations in the world, from snow-covered mountain towns and charming historic villages to cities that look straight out of a European Christmas movie.
But let's be real — not every Canadian city is built for winter. Some turn into magical snow globes, while others become four months of grey skies, brown slush and seasonal depression.
So I've ranked nine Canadian winter destinations from worst to best, based on scenery, things to do and whether I'd actually want to spend a weekend there once the temps drop.
#9. St. John's, Newfoundland (and don't forget — Labrador!)
I'm starting off with a little pandering because I, personally, am obsessed with St. John's. It's the Maine of Canada. Have I ever actually been to Maine? No. Do I need to? Also no. We have St. John's.
That said — and St. John'ser's, correct me if I'm wrong — the snowfall situation is WILD?
According to Current Results St. John's averages a whopping 335 centimetres of snow annually. That's nearly 11 FEET, people! And as someone who's 5-foot-2, I simply cannot hack that.
To add insult to injury, unlike some of Canada's colder cities, St. John's also has to contend with coastal winds, rain and freezing temperatures that turn all that beautiful snow into a wet, icy mess 😬.
At a certain point, the colourful coastal houses can only do so much.
❄️ Winter's saving grace: Cozy pubs and live music on George Street.
#8. Vancouver, British Columbia
Once again, I'm apologizing to my hometown and the people over at #ExploreBC HQ, but I'm sorry — someone needs to speak the truth here. I don't care how many winter cocktails you chug at Reflections — it won't change the fact that, come winter, Vancity is more like Vansh*tty.
The first snowfall in Vancouver is straight-up magical. And I'm not even talking about the mountains or the beaches. Even the suburban streets of Kerrisdale look like a picture-perfect postcard.
And then, approximately 48 hours later, it all turns into disgusting brown slush.
Vancouver exists in this weird winter purgatory where it's not quite cold enough for a proper winter, but not warm enough to enjoy being outside. It's mostly just uncomfortably rainy.
And then there's the great snow tire debate. You can make it well into January without them, but inevitably, there are two brutal days when we're all frantically trying to get to Mr. Lube because Vancouverites are NOT hardcore. And apparently, neither are our cars. Just ask ICBC.
After November, Vancouver is a hard pass from me ✋.
❄️ Winter's saving grace: The Vancouver Christmas Market, Hot Chocolate Festival, Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge and (TBH) winter cocktails at Reflections with the girls.
#7. Winnipeg, Manitoba
I know what you're thinking. Winnipeg? In THIRD-LAST place? Shouldn't it be dead last?
And look, I get it. Aside from the fact that my therapist is from Winnipeg and I cannot get on her bad side because I do need to stay stuck in my ways — Winnipeg winters are famously brutal. We're talking temperatures that can dip below -30 C, wind chills that make your face hurt and a winter that seemingly starts in October and ends sometime around your birthday.
BUT (and this is a big but) at least Winnipeg gets some sunshine! Unlike Vancouver, where you're imprisoned in your damp socks for four months, Winnipeg actually knows how to do winter.
OK, maybe they don't know how to "do" winter. But it's sunnier and drier than Vancouver, and that is enough to earn the No. 7 spot.
❄️ Winter's saving grace: Skating the Nestaweya River Trail, Festival du Voyageur, Thermea Spa Village and, yes, The World's LARGEST Snow Maze.
#6. Calgary, Alberta
Calgary has one major advantage over most Canadian cities in winter: Chinooks. For the uninitiated, these warm winds coming off the Rockies can send temperatures soaring by 15 to 25 degrees. Imagine waking up in the Arctic and going for an afternoon walk in what feels like spring. OK GURL 💅.
And for my fellow Canadians who failed Geography 10, here's another fun fact: Calgary gets more sunshine than any other major Canadian city. As a Vancouverite who's bounced all around Canada (and the U.S.) and knows just how brutal winter can be, I cannot overlook that.
But let's address the elephant in the room: Banff.
If I were ranking Banff separately, we'd be cracking the top three. Snow-covered mountains, frozen lakes, an actual postcard-perfect winter wonderland. Unfortunately for Banff, it's getting lumped in with Calgary, which means we're settling for No. 6.
❄️ Winter's saving grace: Chinook winds, skating at Bowness Park and, obviously, Banff.
#5. Toronto, Ontario
Here's my problem with Toronto in winter: it's just a slightly worse version of Toronto.
Don't get me wrong, I love TO. It's a great city! But unlike Quebec City or Montreal, winter doesn't exactly add to its charm. It just makes everything that was already good about Toronto slightly more miserable.
Sure, the Raptors are still playing, Gale's Snack Bar still has $1.25 hot chocolate and, yes, you can still take your elderly grandmother up the CN Tower (though, why must you??).
But now you're doing all of that while navigating dirty snowbanks, freezing wind tunnels and sidewalks that look like someone dumped a 7-Eleven Slurpee on them.
I'll give Toronto this, though: unlike Vancouver, the city is at least better equipped for winter. TTC > TransLink, any day. Toronto still beats my hometown when it comes to surviving the season.
Toronto doesn't become a winter wonderland. It just becomes Toronto, but colder.
❄️ Winter's saving grace: A Toronto Raptors game, skating at Nathan Phillips Square, Allan Gardens in winter (come ON!) and did I mention a Raptors game?
#4. Montreal, Quebec
I feel like Montrealers and Quebecers everywhere are going to DISAGREE with me here, BUT I DON'T CARE. I actually love Montreal in the winter.
I've been there in peak summer too, and even though it's nice to walk around without 17 layers, I'm sorry, it's just WAY too sweaty. A bikini seems like the only appropriate attire in that heat.
I've never felt like Montreal's weather has compromised how bustling the city is. Nothing stops. It's one of the only cities where nobody uses the weather as an excuse to stay in! Everyone still parties, everyone's still ready to go. The only downside?
They do actually force you to coat-check everywhere. And they do charge.
❄️ Winter's saving grace: A club roll at Snowdon Deli, live music at Le P'tit Bar and social smoking after three drinks outside Le Plongeoir. Sure, there are ice rinks and tourist traps — but that ain't even it.
#3. Ottawa, Ontario
I know. OTTAWA? In the top three? Hear me out.
First of all — I did say Banff did not get its own category. Second, for a city that's basically synonymous with government buildings and people who own sensible winter boots, Ottawa is surprisingly magical when it snows??
Unlike Toronto, winter actually makes Ottawa BETTER. Parliament Hill looks gorgeous under a blanket of snow, the ByWard Market feels like a Christmas postcard, and you can literally skate through the city on the Rideau Canal when conditions allow.
And by skate, I mean wobble along with one of those metal walkers you see children and the elderly using at ice rinks. Yes, it's magical, because I magically go from being unable to skate to being Tessa Virtue.
❄️ Winter's saving grace: BeaverTails on the Rideau Canal, Winterlude and a snowy stroll through Major's Hill Park.
#2. Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
This is wild because the No. 2 spot was ACTUALLY gonna be Victoria, B.C. And then I realized I somehow totally forgot about Niagara-on-the-Lake?? So sorry, Victoria. You're now bumped to No. 2.5. It's like Platform 9¾. We can't see it, but we know it's there.
But seriously, Niagara-on-the-Lake is what Hallmark Christmas movies are trying to be — except they film in summer and think if they put a wreath on a house, we won't notice a guy walking around in shorts in the background.
But even though Niagara-on-the-Lake is a pain in the butt to spell, they get winter right. Historic Victorian storefronts, little independent shops along Queen Street, cozy wineries and park benches specifically designed for situationships to define their relationship at sunset.
And unlike Niagara Falls, which is basically a tourist attraction with a city attached, Niagara-on-the-Lake feels like an actual little town you could disappear into for a weekend. And while I'm always down for an Airbnb or a cheap hotel, I cannot resist the Prince of Wales Hotel.
❄️ Winter's saving grace: The Icewine Festival, wandering Queen Street under the holiday lights and putting on Chet Baker in your room at the Prince of Wales Hotel!
#1. Quebec City, Quebec
We all knew it was going to come to this. I just KNOW the Quebec City natives were scrolling through this with an evil smile on their faces. And was there ever really another option?
I'm sorry, but Quebec City in winter looks like a castle in a snow globe??
Between the cobblestone streets of Petit-Champlain, the centuries-old stone buildings, Château Frontenac towering over the city and the little cafés tucked into every corner, it's giving Salzburg. It's giving I just spent $2,000 I don't have on a European Christmas vacation without ever leaving the country.
Yes, the Fairmont Château Frontenac can run you a pretty penny, but there are also plenty of more affordable boutique hotels, so do your research. (Fine, Hôtel Marie-Rollet and Hôtel Maurice — there, I helped you.)
And unlike some Canadian cities where winter makes everything objectively worse, Quebec City actually NEEDS the snow. The twinkling lights, the historic architecture, the horse-drawn carriages.
Yes, it's freezing. So is everywhere else. We're in Canada, dude! MOVE ON. And by move on, I do mean book your flight ✈️.
❄️ Winter's saving grace: Carnaval de Québec, the German Christmas Market and wandering through Petit-Champlain after a fresh snowfall.
OK, turns out there are WAY more magical Canadian winter destinations than I realized when I started writing this, and I didn't even get to name them all.
So, naturally, that's the next ranking. Stay tuned!!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.