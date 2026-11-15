This enchanting Ontario Christmas town has twinkling streets and a magical starlight market

It's "one of the most enchanting Christmas towns in Ontario."

A festive walkway with decorated trees. Right: A woman stands outside a historic brick house.

A village in Ontario.

@innonthetwenty | Instagram, @soul.lilly | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

If you want to feel like you've stepped into a scene from a Christmas card this holiday season, it might be time to plan a little road trip to this enchanting village.

With glowing streets, twinkling windows, and charming holiday events, it's a beautiful spot to get in the festive spirit.

Jordan Village, nestled in Niagara's wine country, is a magical Christmas gem located just under 2 hours from Toronto.

According to Vintage Hotels, it's "one of the most enchanting Christmas towns in Ontario" and is "complete with family-friendly holiday activities and festive sights and sounds throughout."

You can visit the Starlight Market, which takes place on the evening of November 20. The market will twinkle with holiday lights and feature local artisans, festive food, craft activities, and even a ride on the Polar Express train.

Admission is free, and you can shop for unique gifts before heading to Main Street for the Christmas Village Lighting Ceremony, complete with a visit from Santa Claus.

The holiday festivities continue into December with events like Ugly Christmas Sweater parties at Jordan House Tavern, Breakfast with Santa at Inn On The Twenty Restaurant, gingerbread decorating, and more.

Some events require an RSVP, so be sure to plan ahead.

The village itself is a magical spot to explore. You can pop into the local boutiques or grab a cozy drink and festive treat at one of the cafes.

The village is also surrounded by Niagara wine country, so you can easily turn your Christmas outing into a longer getaway with a stop at a nearby winery or a cozy meal at one of the area's restaurants.

With a twinkling market, holiday events, and Hallmark-worthy charm, this little Christmas village has no shortage of cheer.

Jordan Village website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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