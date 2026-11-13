Government payment dates for 2027 were just revealed and here's when you'll get money
It includes OAS, CPP, CCB and other federal benefits.
Canada has government payments that are issued monthly, quarterly or annually.
The federal government has announced the 2027 payment dates so you can know when you'll receive money throughout the year.
It includes updates to the payment schedule for the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, Old Age Security, the Canada Child Benefit, the Canada Pension Plan and other federal benefits.
Service Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) issue these benefits as direct deposits or cheques, depending on your preferred payment method.
The government adjusts benefit amounts quarterly throughout the year or annually in July, which means you could get bigger amounts on the payment dates in January, April, July or October in 2027.
If you're eligible for any of these government benefits and expecting to receive money next year, here's what you need to know about the 2027 payment dates.
Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit
CRA issues Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payments quarterly.
It's a tax-free payment to help individuals and families with low and modest incomes manage the "rising costs of everyday essentials" like groceries.
These are the 2027 payment dates for the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit:
- Tuesday, January 5, 2027
- Monday, April 5, 2027
- Monday, July 5, 2027
- Tuesday, October 5, 2027
Your grocery benefit payment amounts are based on your adjusted family net income, your marital status, and the number of children under 19 years old in your care who are eligible for the Canada Child Benefit, Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit or both.
Advanced Canada Workers Benefit
CRA issues Advanced Canada Workers Benefit payments in January, July and October.
It's part of the Canada Workers Benefit, which is a refundable tax credit to help individuals and families who are working and earning a low income. The benefit includes a basic amount and a disability supplement.
These are the 2027 payment dates for the Advanced Canada Workers Benefit:
- Tuesday, January 12, 2027
- Monday, July 12, 2027
- Tuesday, October 12, 2027
If you're entitled to receive the Canada Workers Benefit, you'll receive up to 50% of your benefit amount in advance payments.
The amount you can expect to receive from this federal benefit depends on your income and your province or territory of residence. The maximum basic and disability supplement amounts vary for residents of Quebec, Nunavut and Alberta.
Canada Child Benefit
CRA issues Canada Child Benefit payments each month.
It's a tax-free monthly payment to help families with the cost of raising children under 18 years old. Payments can also include amounts for the child disability benefit and related provincial and territorial programs.
These are the 2027 payment dates for the Canada Child Benefit:
- Wednesday, January 20, 2027
- Friday, February 19, 2027
- Friday, March 19, 2027
- Tuesday, April 20, 2027
- Thursday, May 20, 2027
- Friday, June 18, 2027
- Tuesday, July 20, 2027
- Friday, August 20, 2027
- Monday, September 20, 2027
- Wednesday, October 20, 2027
- Friday, November 19, 2027
- Monday, December 13, 2027
Payment amounts for this federal benefit depend on the number of children in your care, the age of your children, and your adjusted family net income as reported on your previous year's tax return.
Canada Disability Benefit
Service Canada issues the Canada Disability Benefit payments monthly.
It provides direct financial support to people with disabilities who are 18 to 64 years old. Payments can include a supplemental amount to offset costs of obtaining the Disability Tax Credit, which is an eligibility requirement.
These are the 2027 payment dates for the Canada Disability Benefit:
- Thursday, January 21, 2027
- Thursday, February 18, 2027
- Thursday, March 18, 2027
- Thursday, April 15, 2027
- Thursday, May 20, 2027
- Thursday, June 17, 2027
- Thursday, July 15, 2027
- Thursday, August 19, 2027
- Thursday, September 16, 2027
- Thursday, October 21, 2027
- Thursday, November 18, 2027
- Thursday, December 16, 2027
Payment amounts for this federal benefit are based on your adjusted family net income.
Old Age Security
Service Canada issues Old Age Security payments monthly.
It's a taxable pension for people 65 years of age and older. This pension can also include the Guaranteed Income Supplement, allowances and other benefits.
These are the 2027 payment dates for Old Age Security:
- Wednesday, January 27, 2027
- Wednesday, February 24, 2027
- Thursday, March 25, 2027
- Wednesday, April 28, 2027
- Thursday, May 27, 2027
- Monday, June 28, 2027
- Wednesday, July 28, 2027
- Friday, August 27, 2027
- Monday, September 27, 2027
- Wednesday, October 27, 2027
- Friday, November 26, 2027
- Wednesday, December 22, 2027
The amount of money you can receive from Old Age Security depends on the age at which you start receiving your pension, whether you're over 75 years old and eligible for the increased pension, your net income, and how long you've lived in Canada.
Canada Pension Plan
Service Canada issues Canada Pension Plan payments every month.
It's a taxable benefit that replaces part of your income when you retire. Payments of this pension can also include amounts for disability, children's and survivor benefits.
These are the 2027 payment dates for the Canada Pension Plan:
- Wednesday, January 27, 2027
- Wednesday, February 24, 2027
- Thursday, March 25, 2027
- Wednesday, April 28, 2027
- Thursday, May 27, 2027
- Monday, June 28, 2027
- Wednesday, July 28, 2027
- Friday, August 27, 2027
- Monday, September 27, 2027
- Wednesday, October 27, 2027
- Friday, November 26, 2027
- Wednesday, December 22, 2027
The amount of money you can receive depends on the age at which you start receiving the pension, how much and for how long you contributed to the Canada Pension Plan, and your earnings throughout your working life.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.