Another Costco store in Ontario is opening this month and it has a gas station

Members can already fill up at the gas station.

red and blue costco wholesale sign on exterior of store in canada

Costco store in Canada.

Oasisamuel | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Ontario is getting another Costco warehouse with a gas station this month.

The new store opens soon, so here's what you need to know about when you can shop and what you can buy.

If you live or work in the Wasaga Beach area, you've probably been waiting for the warehouse to open for a while.

Costco Canada recently revealed the store's opening date and that members can already fill up at the gas station.

The new Wasaga Beach Costco is located at 345 Lyons Court, which is near Highway 26 and Mosley Street, and opening to shoppers on Saturday, November 21.

Store hours for locations in Ontario are 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Saturday to Sunday.

The gas station at this new warehouse has been open since Monday, November 9.

Costco gas stations have different hours than warehouses, so you can fill up earlier and later than you can shop in-store.

At the Wasaga Beach Costco, the gas station is now open between 6 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday and between 6 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. from Saturday to Sunday.

Just like Costco locations across the province and the country, this store will have meat, produce and bakery departments in the grocery section, household products throughout the warehouse, and tech like TVs, laptops and appliances in the electronics department.

You can also access services for members, including a pharmacy, at this new store.

If you're not a member but want to shop at the Wasaga Beach Costco or go to the gas station, a Gold Star membership will cost you $65 a year plus applicable taxes, and an Executive membership will cost you $130 a year plus applicable taxes.

The other new warehouse that's opening in Ontario this month is the East Windsor Costco. Members can shop in-store starting on Friday, November 20.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

costco canada
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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