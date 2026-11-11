I tested this $5 mini vacuum cleaner from Dollarama — Here's how it held up
I put it to the test, so you don't have to.👇
Dollarama sells pretty much anything you can think of: kitchen gadgets, organization tools, beauty products, cleaning items and even kids' toys and pet food.
But in all the years I've shopped there, I never expected to come across a mini portable vacuum. It was a pleasant surprise.
I've wanted a small vacuum, especially now that I have a toddler, because there are so many messes to clean up every day, but who wants to pull out a full-size vacuum every time?
The Dollarama mini vacuum.Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
My car is the first place I pictured using it. Between toddler snacks and the endless pine needles that get tracked in, a clean-up is basically required every other day.
So when I spotted the Scrubber Cleanz min›i vacuum for just $5.25 ($5 plus a 25-cent eco fee), I figured it would be perfect to keep in the car for quick in-between cleans.
I'll be honest, I wasn't expecting much. It's a vacuum from Dollarama, so how good could it actually be? I put it to the test to find out. Here's how it went.
What you're getting
A compact handheld vacuum with interchangeable attachments and a charging cable.
The Scrubber Cleanz mini vacuum cleaner comes with three attachments, including a long suction nozzle, a brush nozzle that's handy for textured areas like car seats and a flat mouthpiece for general cleanups on the floor.
It has a built-in rechargeable battery and comes with a USB Type-C charging cable, but no wall adapter, so you'll need your own plug to charge it.
How it works
A handheld tool with a flat blade scrapes debris from a tiled floor.
The portable vacuum is very simple to use: insert the attachment you want into the front, then press the orange button on the handle to turn it on and off.
It's cordless and rechargeable via USB, so you can take it anywhere without hunting for an outlet or buying batteries. In my test, it ran for about five minutes on a full charge. It's loud — though no louder than a hair dryer – and it sounds a lot like one.
When you're done, twist the dust bin to empty it. The filter also comes out easily, and I was able to brush it off and rinse it. I'd recommend letting it dry completely before using the vacuum again.
What is the Dollarama vacuum best used for?
A side-by-side view of a child car seat’s harness and buckle.
After testing it around my house and in my car, I think this vacuum is best kept in the car. It's ideal for small areas and quick cleans.
I used it on my toddler's car seat to pick up a bunch of crumbs. I also used it on my car seats and cup holders, and it got rid of the dust, dirt and hair.
The verdict
A handheld vacuum cleaner with a transparent dust chamber and filter.
I was surprised by how well this vacuum worked. It cleaned up a small mess at home (pine needles that made their way inside) as well as a quick car clean that involved crumbs from my toddler's snack, stickers and more pine needles.
While the vacuum is surprisingly powerful in terms of sucking up small items, I wouldn't recommend it for any big clean-ups at home. It can quickly pick up any spilled flour or crumbs on your kitchen floor. However, that is the extent of it. It only ran for about five minutes before the charge died, and the dust bin is small, so you would need to empty it constantly. Anything more than a quick clean would take way too long.
I won't lie: it's plastic and quite lightweight, so it does feel cheap. After about three uses, a piece of plastic on the main body chipped, and the vacuum no longer stays together on its own. It still works as long as I tape it in place, but it's annoying to deal with.
Still, I like that it's cordless, so it's easy to grab and take anywhere, especially for the car. If you're looking for a vacuum to keep in the car or in your kitchen, it does the job for about $5. A similar one I found on Amazon costs $16.99 at the time of writing, so the Dollarama version is a good deal in comparison. Just make sure you keep some tape handy.
Happy cleaning!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.