I compared the cost of Dollarama and Walmart cleaning products — These 17 are cheaper at one
You can buy the exact same product for less money!
Cleaning products aren't cheap, especially when you need different ones for every room in your home.
However, where you shop can make a big difference. Walmart has a great selection of cleaning products at reasonable prices, but you might be surprised by how much you can save at Dollarama.
The best part? Some of the exact same products are sold for less at Dollarama, so it's worth comparing prices before you shop.
I scoured both stores and found 17 cleaning products that cost less at Dollarama, from toilet bowl cleaners to glass cleaners and laundry detergent.
Keep in mind that these prices are from my local Walmart and Dollarama stores, so they may vary by location.
Drano Clog Remover
Drano Clog Remover.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Walmart and Dollarama both sell 900-millilitre bottles of Drano clog remover.
Walmart sells the bottle for $8.97, while Dollarama sells the same one for just $4. That's almost $5 in savings!
Scrub Daddy Sponges
Scrub Mommy and Scrub Daddy sponges.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
You'll find the Scrub Mommy and Scrub Daddy sponges at both stores, and they're almost $2 cheaper at Dollarama.
The discount retailer sells the sponges for $4 each, while the Walmart store I went to charges $5.97.
Dawn Platinum Plus Powerwash
Dawn Platinum Plus Powerwash.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
You can save almost $2 by buying Dawn Platinum Plus Powerwash at Dollarama.
The discount store sells a 473-millilitre bottle for $5, while Walmart sells the same size for $6.77.
Lysol Toilet Bowl Cleaner
Lysol toilet bowl cleaner.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Lysol toilet bowl cleaner comes in different sizes at Walmart and Dollarama, but it's cheaper at Dollarama when you break down the cost.
At Walmart, a 710-millilitre bottle costs $4.97, or $0.70 per 100 millilitres.
At Dollarama, a 473-millilitre bottle costs $2.75, or $0.58 per 100 millilitres.
Windex
Windex cleaning being sold.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Windex is a popular glass cleaner you find at both Walmart and Dollarama.
At Walmart, a 765-millilitre bottle typically costs $5.77, or $0.75 per 100 millilitres. When I visited my local store, it was on rollback for $4.47, bringing the price down to $0.58 per 100 millilitres.
At Dollarama, you can buy a 630-millilitre bottle of Windex for $4, or $0.63 per 100 millilitres.
So while Walmart has the better deal when Windex is on sale, Dollarama is cheaper at regular price.
Clorox bleach
Clorox concentrated bleach.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Both Walmart and Dollarama sell 1.18-litre bottles of Clorox concentrated bleach.
At Walmart, the bottle costs $5.27, while Dollarama sells it for $3.50, a savings of almost $2.
Gain Scent Booster
Gain scent booster.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Gain scent booster is available at both stores, but you'll pay less per gram at Dollarama.
Walmart sells a 303-gram bottle for $13.97, or $4.61 per 100 grams.
Dollarama sells a smaller 121-gram bottle for $5, which breaks down to $4.13 per 100 grams.
Tide Laundry Detergent
Tide laundry detergent.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Tide Oxi Max laundry detergent is sold at Dollarama and Walmart, though in different sizes.
Walmart sells a 1.62-litre bottle labelled for 39 loads for $14.97. That works out to $0.92 per 100 millilitres, or $0.38 per load.
At Dollarama, you'll find an 887-millilitre bottle labelled at 21 loads for $5, which comes out to $0.56 per 100 millilitres or $0.24 per load.
Cascade Dishwasher Pods
Cascade dishwasher pods.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If you use dishwasher pods, you can save by picking them up at Dollarama.
At Walmart, a bag of 15 Cascade Complete pods costs $7.47, or $0.50 per pod.
At Dollarama, you'll find a bag of 14 pods for $5, or $0.36 per pod.
S.O.S steel wool pads
S.O.S reuseable soap filled steel wool pads.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
When it comes to S.O.S reusable soap-filled steel wool pads, it's an easy choice.
Walmart and Dollarama sell the exact same 10-pad box, but it's $2.25 at Dollarama and $3.97 at Walmart. That's a savings of $1.72.
EASY-OFF Heavy Duty Oven Cleaner
EASY-OFF Heavy Duty Oven Cleaner.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Another example of the same product sold at different prices is EASY-OFF Heavy Duty Oven Cleaner.
Walmart sells a 400-gram can for $7.97, while Dollarama has the same size for $5. That's a savings of almost $3.
Lysol Bathroom Foam Cleaner
Lysol Bathroom Foam Cleaner.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
You can save a little bit of money by buying Lysol Bathroom Foam Cleaner at Dollarama.
The same 680-gram can sells for $4.97 at Walmart and $4.25 at Dollarama, a savings of $0.72. It may not seem like much, but it adds up!
Comet with bleach
Comet cleaner.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Walmart and Dollarama sell the same 600-gram tins of Comet cleaning powder with bleach.
At Walmart, you'll pay $1.97, while Dollarama sells it for $1.50, a savings of $0.47. Again, it's not a big price difference, but why overpay when you don't have to?
Mr. Clean
Mr. Clean multi-purpose cleaner.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
You'll find an assortment of Mr. Clean products at Dollarama, including its multipurpose cleaners. The 1.21-litre bottles sell for $4.
During my last shopping trip to Walmart, the same-sized bottle was on rollback for $3.97, just slightly cheaper than Dollarama. However, it typically sells for $5.47, so when it's not on sale, you'll save $1.47 at Dollarama.
Swiffer Mop and Go Wet Cloths
Swiffer wet cloths.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Both Dollarama and Walmart sell the Swiffer wet mopping cloths, but you'll pay less per cloth at Dollarama.
Walmart sells a pack of 12 cloths for $7.97, or $0.66 per cloth.
At Dollarama, you'll find a pack of 10 cloths for $5, or $0.50 per cloth.
Bounty paper towel
Bounty paper towels.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Bounty paper towels are a lot cheaper at Dollarama.
Walmart sells single rolls for $4.98 each, while Dollarama sells a two-pack of the same rolls for $4.75. That works out to about $2.38 per roll, less than half the price.
Resolve Oxi Action Stain Remover
Resolve Oxi Action stain remover.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If you need a stain remover, both Walmart and Dollarama sell Resolve Oxi Action, but it's cheaper by weight at Dollarama.
Walmart sells a 1.35-kilogram container for $12.97, which breaks down to $0.96 per 100 grams.
At Dollarama, you'll find a smaller 500-gram container for $4.25, or $0.85 per 100 grams.
Whether you're saving $0.47 on Comet or almost $5 on Drano, buying your cleaning supplies at Dollarama can make a real difference to your budget.
Remember that prices can vary by store, and Walmart runs frequent rollbacks, so compare before you buy.
And Walmart isn't the only place where Dollarama comes out ahead. I also found more than 20 cleaning products that are cheaper at Dollarama than at Loblaws. Dollarama also has an assortment of household products that can save you hundreds of dollars a year. Those include not just cleaning products, but also food and other everyday essentials.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.