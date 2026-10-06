U.S. Coast Guard identifies all six aboard missing Canadian air ambulance
The U.S. Coast Guard has identified the six people who were on board a Canadian air ambulance flying from Bermuda to Boston when it went down off the coast of Nantucket.
A news release from the coast guard says the two Bermudians aboard the Gulfstream jet were Marilyn Lavonne Bean and Sergio Wayne Lottimore.
The four Canadian crew, employed by Ontario-based Latitude Air Ambulance, were Philip Gregory Childerhose, Thomas Henry Farquhar, Sarah Jane Paton and Jolene Beth Weir.
Officials have said the two Bermudians were being airlifted to Boston when the plane lost contact with air-traffic control early Saturday.
Air traffic control audio shows the pilot reported electrical problems and declared an emergency as the jet approached the coast.
The coast guard says debris from the plane was found 32 kilometres off Nantucket and suspended its search on Sunday after scouring roughly 7,000 kilometres of ocean.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026.
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