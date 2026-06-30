B.C. sailors tell of harrowing choices in rescue of charter sinking survivors

A Coast Guard hovercraft engaged in a marine rescue in the waters off Richmond, B.C., on June 28, 2026, after an unknown vessel capsized with several people aboard who were not wearing life jackets. Married couple Dorothy Stauffer and Brian Angus, seasoned boaters, saw five people in the water, but two people were too far away to rescue. Four people in total were pulled out, while six people remain unaccounted for as the search was called off that night.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-Dorothy Stauffer (Mandatory Credit)