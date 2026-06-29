Search for six after charter boat sinks in Strait of Georgia off B.C., four rescued
A massive search is underway for six people thought to be missing in the Strait of Georgia after a charter boat sank off Richmond, B.C., on Sunday.
RCMP say four others have been saved after the vessel began taking on water near Roberts Bank around 11:45 a.m. and the incident was called in by another civilian vessel.
Police say the search involves agencies including the RCMP, the air force, coast guard, Marine Search and Rescue, and BC Ferries.
Aircraft involved in the search include two RCMP helicopters.
A spokesperson for the Canadian Armed Forces said Sunday that the call for help described several people in the water without flotation devices.
Capt. Pedram Mohyeddin said the incident happened about 18 kilometres southwest of Vancouver International Airport.
Mohyeddin said four people were found just after 3 p.m. and taken to a nearby Coast Guard station, from where police say they were taken to hospital.
Police say the cause of the sinking is not known and it's under investigation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2026.
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