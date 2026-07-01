Congress hears drug seizures at U.S-Canada border dropping despite Republican claims
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials told a hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday that there's been a significant drop in drug seizures at the border with Canada.
Acting Deputy Chief Jason Schneider also told the House border security and enforcement subcommittee that there's been a decline in the number of apprehensions of undocumented immigrants.
The testimony came as Republican lawmakers made claims that Mexican cartels are looking to Canada as the United States cracks down on smuggling at its southern border.
Members of the Trump administration have made similar allegations despite U.S. government data showing a minuscule volume of fentanyl being seized at the border with Canada compared with Mexico.
RCMP have said there is not a pervasive cartel presence in Canada.
Schneider says the department is boosting its presence at the northern border and is looking to have 3,500 border patrol agents assigned to the area in the very near future.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2026.
By Kelly Geraldine Malone | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.