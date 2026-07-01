Congress hears drug seizures at U.S-Canada border dropping despite Republican claims

Drug seizures at U.S-Canada border down
Drug seizures at U.S-Canada border down
Vehicles approach the United States border crossing as seen from Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que., Thursday, April 10, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Writer

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials told a hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday that there's been a significant drop in drug seizures at the border with Canada.

Acting Deputy Chief Jason Schneider also told the House border security and enforcement subcommittee that there's been a decline in the number of apprehensions of undocumented immigrants. 

The testimony came as Republican lawmakers made claims that Mexican cartels are looking to Canada as the United States cracks down on smuggling at its southern border.

Members of the Trump administration have made similar allegations despite U.S. government data showing a minuscule volume of fentanyl being seized at the border with Canada compared with Mexico.

RCMP have said there is not a pervasive cartel presence in Canada.

Schneider says the department is boosting its presence at the northern border and is looking to have 3,500 border patrol agents assigned to the area in the very near future.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2026.

By Kelly Geraldine Malone | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

This is your last chance to get money from a Keurig K-Cup class action lawsuit in Canada

You don't need proof of purchase.

This Ontario town is a 'world-renowned jewel' with shimmering turquoise waters and beaches

It's one of Ontario's best summer vacation spots, according to readers.

This 2.5 hr train ride from Toronto takes you to a lakeside city with European summer vibes

No car, no problem!

Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payments start this week and you could get over $200

It's the first payment of this new benefit.

Bath & Body Works is still offering up to 75% off with the semi-annual sale in Canada

You can also get Halloween items now!

You can get hundreds of dollars from these government payments in July

The first Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payment is going into bank accounts!

This little Ontario harbour town is perched on the 'sixth great lake' and it's a summer gem

Water views and ice cream cones await!

19 products I buy at Costco every month that save me money

A few name-brand items are actually cheaper than Kirkland Signature.