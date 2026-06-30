This 2.5 hr train ride from Toronto takes you to a lakeside city with European summer vibes
No car, no problem!
If you're dreaming about a summer getaway without the traffic, you might want to book this VIA Rail train trip.
The journey takes you from Toronto to a beautiful lakefront city in just a few hours, allowing you to sit back, relax, and skip the busy highways.
The destination offers old-world charm, endless eateries, and unique attractions, and you can imagine you're on a mini European escape as you wander the historic streets.
Kingston is an enchanting city located on the shores of Lake Ontario. Known as the "Limestone City" for its historic stone architecture, it was settled by Europeans in the 1600s and became Canada's first capital in the mid-1800s, according to the City of Kingston.
You can soak up the history and European charm as you wander the downtown, which is lined with endless shops, old-English pubs, cozy cafes, and more.
You'll want to stop by Springer Market Square, where you'll find The Kingston Public Market, the oldest and longest-running public market in Ontario.
The stalls are filled with local goods, home-baked treats, and more.
During the summer months, the square hosts outdoor movies and other events to enjoy.
If you're looking for attractions, Kingston is the place to be. You can jump on a trolley tour, check out the historic penitentiary, hop on a scenic cruise, or spend the afternoon wandering through galleries and museums. If you're feeling brave, there are even haunted walks that add a spooky twist to the city's history.
Kingston's food scene is also a major part of the experience. Think historic pubs with cozy patios, farm-to-table spots serving up fresh local dishes, and brunch places where you can eat with lake views. And when the weather's warm, nothing really beats grabbing a gelato and strolling along the waterfront.
You can get to Kingston from Toronto in about 2.5 hours on VIA Rail, which makes it an easy car-free getaway. Once you arrive, the train station is just a short distance from downtown, so you can grab a rideshare or taxi, or use local transit to get into the heart of the city.
Kingston has many boutique hotels and quaint bed-and-breakfasts where you can book a stay.
With its old-world charm and lakefront setting, Kingston is a beautiful spot to visit this summer, no car needed.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.