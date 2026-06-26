This $20 train ride from Toronto takes you to a storybook town with 2 smooth-sand beaches
No car needed.
If you're craving a summer getaway, this charming Ontario town is easy to reach from Toronto by train. The picturesque destination is a beautiful spot for a car-free weekend, offering everything from sandy beaches to historic streets lined with local boutiques and cafés.
You can spend your days wandering through its quaint downtown, soaking up the old-fashioned atmosphere and unwinding by the water.
With scenic shores and plenty of small-town charm, it's an idyllic place to escape for a few days without ever having to get behind the wheel.
Nestled on the shores of Lake Ontario, Port Hope is a picturesque destination celebrated for its beautifully preserved heritage buildings and timeless charm. In fact, the town boasts the "best preserved main street in the province," according to its website.
Reaching the town is easy: you can drive for about an hour from Toronto, or hop aboard a VIA Rail train that arrives just steps from downtown in an hour as well. With evening departures from Toronto and afternoon return trips, the train schedule is ideal for a weekend getaway or a longer trip.
You'll find a variety of accommodations near the heart of town, from historic inns to elegant boutique hotels, making it easy to book a weekend escape.
You can spend some time wandering the downtown streets, where independent shops, local restaurants and quaint cafés create a cozy, small-town atmosphere.
You'll come across everything from cute bookstores to specialty shops tucked inside beautiful heritage buildings.
Summer is an especially beautiful time to visit, thanks to the town's pair of sandy waterfronts, East Beach and West Beach. The latter is only a short walk from the VIA Rail station, so you can go from train seat to beach towel in just minutes.
In addition to its waterfront and charming downtown, the town offers plenty to discover, including scenic walking trails, a vibrant arts scene, and cultural attractions such as a historic theatre.
If you're looking for more inspiration, Port Hope has created several summer itineraries based on your favourite film or television genre. You can enjoy a Bridgerton-inspired adventure with high tea and antique shopping, or opt for a more haunting experience with It-inspired stops.
One-way fares on VIA Rail start at around $20 per adult, making the trip an affordable getaway from Toronto.
If you're looking for a weekend retreat and a change of scenery, Port Hope is an easy escape without a car.
If you'd rather do a day trip, you can ride with Flixbus, which offers morning departures from Union Station and evening return trips on weekends, allowing you to enjoy the town in a single day.
Toronto to Port Hope
Price: $20 + per adult one-way
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.