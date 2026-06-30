World Cup knockout ticket prices in Vancouver and Toronto? It's a tale of two cities

Toronto World Cup prices quadruple Vancouver's
Toronto World Cup prices quadruple Vancouver's
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) waves following the World Cup Group K soccer match between Colombia and Portugal in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, June 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
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Ticket prices for Thursday's round-of-32 World Cup game in Vancouver have plummeted since it became clear Canada wouldn't be playing there — but it's a whole different ball game in Toronto.

Fans there will get to see two highly rated teams, as superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portugal squad take on Croatia on Thursday, and prices are around four times higher than at BC Place.

Canada's defeat by Switzerland last Wednesday dashed the chances of Vancouver hosting the home team in the knockout rounds and instead it will see the Swiss take on Algeria.

The TicketData website that tracks prices says the cheapest tickets for BC Place in the round of 32 plunged from around $2,100 on Wednesday to about $700 on Monday.

The lowest Portugal-Croatia entry price was around $2,550. 

FIFA's official resale marketplace on Monday showed Croatia-Portugal as the only round-of-32 match without any tickets available, while numerous tickets for the match in Vancouver were up for grabs, starting at $575.

As for Canada's round-of-16 match in Houston on Saturday, tickets can be had for as low as $1,200 according to TicketData, or about $1,030 on FIFA's marketplace.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2026.

By Nono Shen | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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