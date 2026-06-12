Fans marching to Toronto Stadium ahead of first World Cup game on Canadian soil
Thousands of excited soccer fans are descending on Toronto Stadium as Canada's FIFA World Cup opener against Bosnia-Herzegovina is set to get underway this afternoon.
Fans are arriving in droves at the temporarily rebranded BMO Field, wearing red and white jerseys and carrying Canadian flags, while others are sporting Bosnia's blue and yellow.
Many fans are also taking part in marches — a soccer tradition before major international games — and Bosnia supporters are gathering at Stanley Park while Canada's Voyageurs are marching from Trinity Bellwoods Park.
Fans are also coming together at watch parties across the city, including at the FIFA Fan Festival in Fort York, which was cut short on Thursday after rainy weather.
This year’s World Cup is the biggest in FIFA's history, and it's being jointly hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico until July 19.
Toronto Stadium is hosting six games, starting with the first World Cup match on Canadian soil at 3 p.m. today.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2026.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.