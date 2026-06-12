Away from Toronto Stadium, fans gather to watch Canada's 'historic' World Cup game

Fans gather in halls, parks to watch World Cup
Fans gather in halls, parks to watch World Cup
Fans react during Canada's World Cup match against Bosnia and Herzegovina at FIFA Fan Fest in Toronto, on Friday, June 12, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker
Writer

A banquet hall kilometres away from Toronto's World Cup stadium roared with excitement this afternoon as Bosnia-Herzegovina scored the first goal against Canada in the tournament's first match on Canadian soil.

Fans dressed in blue and white jumped to their feet, chanting and stomping with approval as they watched the game play out on a large screen at Anapilis Hall in Mississauga.

Emina Awan says the energy in the hall is "insanely high," with people erupting in cheers "every five seconds."

Awan, a Canadian of Bosnian origin, says she'd be happy if the game ended in a tie — a wish that came closer to reality not long afterward as Canada tied up the score at 1-1.

The crowd at the FIFA Fan Festival in Toronto erupted in "Let's go Canada" chants after that goal.

Fans across the Toronto area are gathering in halls, parks and other venues to watch the global competition's Canadian debut.

East of the city, people sat around picnic tables under a blazing sun to watch at the Ajax Fairgrounds.

Victor Yankam, who came with his family from nearby Whitby, says he wanted to witness the tournament's arrival in Canada with friends and family.

"It's the World Cup, first time in Canada — what a historic moment," said Yankam, who wore a Canadian jersey emblazoned with his name, topped with a Canadian flag draped across his shoulders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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