World Cup fans in Vancouver get ready to paint the town red

World Cup fans get ready to paint Vancouver red
World Cup fans get ready to paint Vancouver red
Canada's Voyageurs parade toward Toronto Stadium ahead of Canada's World Cup match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto, on Friday, June 12, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker
Writer

Canada's World Cup campaign shifts to Vancouver today and fans are preparing to give them a home-turf boost at BC Place Stadium against Qatar.

Canadian supporters group The Voyageurs will be staging a march along the so-called "last mile" to the stadium, starting near Science World, where its dome has been transformed into a massive replica of a World Cup soccer ball. 

The group says supporters are assembling at 12:30 p.m. and setting off 30 minutes later, and will be marching with "flags high, voices louder, building the energy all the way."

Canada fans are being encouraged to wear red to the match, which has a 3 p.m. kickoff and is expected to have Prime Minister Mark Carney in attendance. 

It's the second of seven World Cup matches at BC Place after the stadium's tournament debut on Saturday between Australia and Turkey.

FIFA's official resale platform on Wednesday showed tickets to today's match were available for $800 to more than $22,000, but those without tickets can head to the fan festival at Hastings Park, or other watch parties around Metro Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Jacob Hoggard needs professional supervision, board said in denying full parole

Hoggard needs professional oversight: parole board

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, June 16 are out and there's a $20 million jackpot

Check your tickets!

Metrolinx is hiring for jobs in Ontario and you can make up to $168,000 a year or $43 an hour

Some jobs don't require a university degree.

Toronto's new Zellers store is bringing back the Zellers restaurant this weekend

You can also shop for home decor, apparel, specialty grocery items, and more.

Canada now has more deaths than births and one province just broke a record

One province had more than twice as many deaths as births! 😳

Minister says 'lost Canadians' must prove link to Canada in each generation

Diab says an ancestor isn't enough for citizenship

Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit is starting soon — Here's everything you need to know

Some people could get hundreds of dollars in July.

StatCan estimates population edged lower in the first quarter of 2026

Canadian population edged lower in first quarter

These government of Canada jobs in cities across the country pay up to $120,000 a year

You don't need a lot of work experience.