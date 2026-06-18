The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada

The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada
The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada
Canada's Cyle Larin runs with his teammates during a FIFA World Cup soccer training session, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Writer

Here are the latest developments from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. All times Eastern:

9 a.m.

Ivory Coast striker Elye Wahi will miss Saturday's World Cup match against Germany in Toronto after failing to secure authorization to enter Canada, according to the country's soccer federation. The 23-year-old is under investigation in France after suspicious betting activity was detected around a yellow card he received in a Ligue 1 match in May. Ivory Coast said it has not been officially notified of any proceedings against Wahi and continues to support the forward, who started in the team's opening 1-0 win over Ecuador.

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8:55 a.m.

Canadian captain Alphonso Davies has been cleared to play in today's World Cup match against Qatar in Vancouver after missing more than a month with a hamstring injury. How much Davies will feature remains unclear, but the Bayern Munich star gives Canada a boost in a crucial Group B matchup. All four teams in the group opened with draws, leaving Canada seeking its first World Cup victory after a 1-1 result against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

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8:55 a.m.

World Cup action continues Thursday with Czechia facing South Africa at noon in Atlanta, followed by Switzerland against Bosnia-Herzegovina at 3 p.m. in Inglewood, Calif. Canada meets Qatar at 6 p.m. in Vancouver with both sides chasing their first World Cup victory after opening-round draws. The day's schedule wraps up at 9 p.m. in Guadalajara, Mexico, where Mexico takes on South Korea in a matchup that could decide control of Group A.


This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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