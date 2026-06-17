The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada
Here are the latest developments from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. All times Eastern:
9 a.m.
Canada will hold its final training session today ahead of Thursday's World Cup clash with Qatar at BC Place. Questions remain about captain Alphonso Davies' availability as the Bayern Munich star continues his recovery from a hamstring injury that kept him out of Canada's tournament-opening draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina. Head coach Jesse Marsch is expected to provide an update as Canada looks for its first-ever World Cup win in front of a home crowd in Vancouver.
9 a.m.
Vancouver bars are stocking up on beer and adding staff ahead of Canada's World Cup match against Qatar on Thursday after Australian fans nearly drank some establishments dry during last weekend's tournament opener. Operators along Granville Street say business has surged since the World Cup arrived, with crowds filling bars, restaurants and other businesses around BC Place. Premier David Eby says the tournament has the city buzzing, while business owners expect another massive turnout when Canada takes the field.
Australia fans march to the entrance of B.C. Place before the first half of a World Cup Group D soccer match, in Vancouver, on Saturday, June 13, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
8:45 a.m.
Toronto hosts its second World Cup match tonight when Ghana and Panama meet at Toronto Stadium. Canada opened the tournament at the venue with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Friday. Ghana and Panama are viewed as Group L underdogs behind England and Croatia, but both sides hope to make an early statement in their first-ever meeting. The match is the second of six World Cup games scheduled for Toronto during the tournament.
Ghana's Kamaldeen Sulemana, right, works out with teammates during a training session on the eve of the team's World Cup soccer match against Panama, Tuesday, June 16, 2026, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
8:43 a.m.
A star-studded World Cup schedule is on tap today, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal opening against Congo before Harry Kane and England face Croatia in a marquee Group L showdown. England enters the tournament among the favourites, with Kane looking to add to his eight career World Cup goals and lead the Three Lions to a first title since 1966. The day also features Ghana against Panama in Toronto and World Cup newcomer Uzbekistan making its tournament debut against Colombia.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo warms up during the men's national soccer team training session ahead of their FIFA World Cup soccer tournament Saturday, June 13, 2026, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
With files from The Associated Press.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2026.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.