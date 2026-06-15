The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada

The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada
The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada
Egypt's Mohamed Salah participates with his teammates in a training session ahead of their team's World Cup Group G soccer match against Belgium in Seattle, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
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Here are the latest developments from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. All times Eastern:

8:42 a.m.

FIFA's anti-discrimination monitor is calling for Australian video review official Shaun Evans to be removed from the World Cup after he appeared to make a hand gesture that resembles a symbol associated with white supremacist groups during a pre-game broadcast Sunday. FIFA has not yet commented on the incident, which occurred before Germany's opening match against Curacao. The gesture has also been used as part of the "gotcha" game or "circle game," and it remains unclear whether Evans intended any political meaning.

8:30 a.m.

Canada is back on the training pitch today after a day of rest in Vancouver. The Canadians opened the World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina Friday in Toronto and are part of a four-way tie in Group B, with all four teams sitting on one point after the opening round of matches. Canada's training home during the World Cup is the Whitecaps FC National Soccer Development Centre at the University of British Columbia. The team's next test comes Thursday against Qatar at BC Place.

___

8:30 a.m.

Day 5 of the FIFA World Cup features four matches, beginning with Spain against World Cup debutant Cape Verde at noon. Belgium meets Egypt at 3 p.m. in a matchup showcasing veteran stars Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah. Saudi Arabia faces Uruguay at 6 p.m., looking to channel the magic of its famous 2022 upset of Argentina. The day's final match is at 9 p.m., when Iran opens against New Zealand after navigating a difficult buildup that included visa issues and a last-minute training-camp relocation.


With files from The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada

The Latest from the FIFA World Cup in Canada

The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada

The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada

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