The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada
Here are the latest developments from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. All times Eastern:
8:18 a.m.
Lionel Messi begins what is expected to be his sixth and final World Cup when defending champion Argentina opens its title defence against Algeria at 9 p.m. in Kansas City. Argentina is seeking to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back men's World Cup titles. France, another tournament favourite, faces Senegal at 3 p.m. in East Rutherford, N.J., while Iraq meets Norway at 6 p.m. in Foxborough, Mass. Austria takes on Jordan at midnight in Santa Clara, Calif.
8:16 a.m.
Ghana's attempt to get midfielder Thomas Partey into Canada for the World Cup heads to Federal Court today, with a judge set to hear an injunction application challenging his denied entry. Partey, who faces rape and sexual assault charges in England and remains in the United States, was refused entry ahead of Ghana's tournament opener against Panama in Toronto. Ghana's government has called the decision unfair, while Canada says immigration decisions are made on a case-by-case basis regardless of the World Cup.
8:15 a.m.
Canada trains in Vancouver today as it prepares for Thursday's World Cup matchup with Qatar after opening the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina. Midfielder Ali Ahmed said the World Cup has energized the country, while captain Alphonso Davies continues his recovery from a hamstring injury and remains in return-to-play protocols.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2026.
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