The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada

The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada
The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada
Argentina's Lionel Messi waits to participate in a drill during practice for the World Cup soccer tournament Monday, June 15, 2026, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Writer

Here are the latest developments from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. All times Eastern:

8:18 a.m.

Lionel Messi begins what is expected to be his sixth and final World Cup when defending champion Argentina opens its title defence against Algeria at 9 p.m. in Kansas City. Argentina is seeking to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back men's World Cup titles. France, another tournament favourite, faces Senegal at 3 p.m. in East Rutherford, N.J., while Iraq meets Norway at 6 p.m. in Foxborough, Mass. Austria takes on Jordan at midnight in Santa Clara, Calif.

8:16 a.m.

Ghana's attempt to get midfielder Thomas Partey into Canada for the World Cup heads to Federal Court today, with a judge set to hear an injunction application challenging his denied entry. Partey, who faces rape and sexual assault charges in England and remains in the United States, was refused entry ahead of Ghana's tournament opener against Panama in Toronto. Ghana's government has called the decision unfair, while Canada says immigration decisions are made on a case-by-case basis regardless of the World Cup.

8:15 a.m.

Canada trains in Vancouver today as it prepares for Thursday's World Cup matchup with Qatar after opening the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina. Midfielder Ali Ahmed said the World Cup has energized the country, while captain Alphonso Davies continues his recovery from a hamstring injury and remains in return-to-play protocols.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Bath & Body Works Canada's semi-annual sale is on now and these products are up to 75% off

You can get three-wick candles at low prices!

6 reasons I left PEI after moving there from Ontario (and they're not what you'd expect)

Going from Toronto to the island is a big adjustment...

This Ontario beach is a mini oasis with the softest white sand and sparkling blue water

It's a magical spot for a day trip or weekend escape.

Ontario is home to the 'Hamptons of the North' and it's dotted with quaint towns and beaches

It's a summer paradise.

10 Ontario provincial parks with breathtaking beaches and powdery sand shores to explore

Get your goggles ready!

A new Zellers store is opening in Toronto and you can start shopping this week

So many products will be available!

Six people remain in hospital after rural Ontario crash killed five kids

Six people remain in hospital after deadly crash

This bus from Toronto takes you to Canada's best freshwater beach with kilometres of sand

It's a dreamy spot for a summer getaway.

This $38 train from Toronto takes you to a tiny riverside town that's like a slice of Europe

You can skip the traffic!

16 Dollarama decor finds that I discovered to elevate your outdoor space — all $5 or less

Make your backyard better!