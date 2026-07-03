The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada

The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada
The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada
Canada's Niko Sigur, center, works out during a training session during the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament, Monday, June 15, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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The latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada. All times are Eastern:

11:20 a.m.

Midfielder Niko Sigur says Canada will be looking to capitalize on whatever advantages they can find when they face Morocco in the round of 16 tomorrow in Houston. Defender Luc de Fougerolles says a strong defence will be key to taming the Atlas Lions. Morocco, a semifinalist at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is heavily favoured in the match.

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11:15 a.m.

Julian Nagelsmann has resigned as Germany coach after his team failed to make the World Cup round of 16 for the third tournament running. The Germans were upset by Paraguay in the round of 16 after losing their final group stage match to Ecuador. Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is the favourite to take over Die Mannschaft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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