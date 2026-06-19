The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada
Here are the latest developments from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. All times Eastern:
9:30 a.m.
Ivory Coast is scheduled to train in Toronto this afternoon, one day after learning striker Elye Wahi has been cleared to enter Canada. The 23-year-old French-born forward had faced uncertainty over his availability for Saturday's World Cup group-stage match against Germany because he is under investigation in France for alleged betting-related offences. Wahi's clearance is a boost for an Ivory Coast side preparing for a key Group E showdown. The Ivorians opened the tournament with a 1-0 win over Ecuador, while Germany routed Curacao 7-1 in its first match.
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9:30 a.m.
Canada sits atop Group B after its 6-0 win over Qatar, ahead of Switzerland on goal differential. The Canadians close out group play against Switzerland on Wednesday at BC Place, with the winner claiming first place in the group. A draw would also be enough for Canada to finish first. Finishing atop the group would keep Canada in Vancouver for its Round of 32 match, while a loss would leave its position in the standings to be determined.
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9 a.m.
Canada returns to the training field in Vancouver today following its dominant 6-0 World Cup win over Qatar at BC Place. The Canadian team is expected to provide an update on midfielder Ismaël Koné, who suffered a broken left leg in the second half and was stretchered from the field. He was taken to a Vancouver hospital, where he was being prepared for surgery.
Canada's Alistair Johnston (2) celebrates a win over Qatar in a World Cup Group B soccer match, in Vancouver, on Thursday, June 18, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
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9 a.m.
Four World Cup matches are on tap today, with the United States facing Australia at 3 p.m., Scotland taking on Morocco at 6 p.m., Brazil meeting Haiti at 8:30 p.m., and Turkey playing Paraguay at 11 p.m. The Americans look to build on their impressive 4-1 win over Paraguay, while Morocco tries to follow up a draw with Brazil against a Scottish side seeking its first trip to the knockout round. Brazil is expected to be under pressure to deliver after an uninspiring draw with Morocco, while Turkey and Paraguay are both searching for their first points of the tournament.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2026.
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