The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada
Here are the latest developments from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. All times Eastern:
9:30 a.m.
Canada trains in Vancouver today for the final time on Canadian soil before departing for Los Angeles. The Canadians will face South Africa on Sunday in the first World Cup knockout match in the history of the men's program. Head coach Jesse Marsch is expected to meet with reporters following today's session. Captain Alphonso Davies continues to work toward a return after missing the group stage with a hamstring injury. The team will not return to Canada this tournament, with a potential Round of 16 match set for Houston against the winner of Monday’s Netherlands-Morocco game.
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9:30 a.m.
The final World Cup group-stage games in Canada are on tap today, with Toronto hosting Senegal against Iraq, 3 p.m., and Vancouver welcoming New Zealand and Belgium, 11 p.m., before the tournament shifts exclusively to the knockout stage. The day's marquee matchup sees Erling Haaland and Norway take on Kylian Mbappé and France, at 3 p.m., in Foxborough, Mass., while Spain faces Uruguay, at 8 p.m., with first place in Group H on the line. Belgium meets New Zealand, 11 p.m., in a likely must-win game for both teams, while Egypt and Iran square off in Seattle in the other late game with top spot in Group G at stake.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2026.
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