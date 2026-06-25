The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada
Here are the latest developments from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. All times Eastern:
10:15 a.m.
Canada is training in Vancouver on Thursday as it turns its attention to Sunday's Round of 32 match against South Africa in Los Angeles. South Africa secured the matchup by upsetting South Korea 1-0 last night, finishing second in Group A. Canada lost 2-1 to Switzerland yesterday but still reached the knockout stage for the first time by finishing runner-up in Group B. Questions about captain Alphonso Davies' availability persist after coach Jesse Marsch admitted he dressed the injured star as a "decoy," saying Switzerland spent part of its pre-match preparation planning for Davies even though he did not play.
10:15 a.m.
Six World Cup matches are on the schedule on Thursday as Groups D, E and F wrap up. Ecuador must beat Germany at 4 p.m. to keep its tournament hopes alive, while the Ivory Coast can clinch its first-ever knockout-stage berth with a win over Curacao at the same time. Japan meets Sweden and the Netherlands faces Tunisia at 7 p.m., before Paraguay plays Australia and the United States takes on Turkey at 10 p.m.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2026.
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