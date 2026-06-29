The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada

The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada
The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada
Canada's Stephen Eustáquio (7) applauds after the 1-0 defeat of South Africa during the second half of the World Cup round of 32 soccer match in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 28, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Writer

Here are the latest developments from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. All times Eastern:

9:45 a.m.

Canada will learn its next FIFA World Cup opponent tonight when the Netherlands takes on Morocco in the round of 32. Stephen Eustaquio's stoppage-time winner lifted Canada to a historic 1-0 victory over South Africa on Sunday, sending the men's team to the round of 16 for the first time. The Canadians will face the winner in Houston on Saturday, with a place in the World Cup quarterfinals on the line. Kickoff between the Netherlands and Morocco is scheduled for 9 p.m. in Monterrey, Mexico.

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9:45 a.m.

Three more round-of-32 matches are on the FIFA World Cup schedule Monday, with Brazil facing Japan at 1 p.m., Germany taking on Paraguay at 4:30 p.m. and the Netherlands meeting Morocco at 9 p.m. The Netherlands-Morocco nightcap features the highest-ranked matchup of the round, with sixth-ranked Morocco facing No. 7 Netherlands.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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