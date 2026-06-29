The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada
Here are the latest developments from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. All times Eastern:
9:45 a.m.
Canada will learn its next FIFA World Cup opponent tonight when the Netherlands takes on Morocco in the round of 32. Stephen Eustaquio's stoppage-time winner lifted Canada to a historic 1-0 victory over South Africa on Sunday, sending the men's team to the round of 16 for the first time. The Canadians will face the winner in Houston on Saturday, with a place in the World Cup quarterfinals on the line. Kickoff between the Netherlands and Morocco is scheduled for 9 p.m. in Monterrey, Mexico.
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9:45 a.m.
Three more round-of-32 matches are on the FIFA World Cup schedule Monday, with Brazil facing Japan at 1 p.m., Germany taking on Paraguay at 4:30 p.m. and the Netherlands meeting Morocco at 9 p.m. The Netherlands-Morocco nightcap features the highest-ranked matchup of the round, with sixth-ranked Morocco facing No. 7 Netherlands.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2026.
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