The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada
The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada
11:20 a.m.
Norway opens today's World Cup Round of 32 slate against Ivory Coast at 1 p.m., with star striker Erling Haaland back after sitting out the group-stage finale. France meets Sweden at 5 p.m., with coach Didier Deschamps returning to the sideline after missing the defending champions' last match following his mother's funeral. Host Mexico wraps up the day against Ecuador at 9 p.m., looking to use home support and the altitude at Estadio Azteca to reach the Round of 16. Mexico has won all three of its matches so far, while Ecuador reached the knockout stage with a 2-1 upset of Germany.
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11:15 a.m.
Canada is enjoying a rest day in Houston before returning to the training pitch tomorrow to prepare for Saturday's Round of 16 showdown with Morocco. The Atlas Lions advanced Monday by defeating the Netherlands 3-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. Morocco, which entered the World Cup ranked seventh in the world, will be Canada's highest-ranked opponent of the tournament so far. The teams also met at the 2022 World Cup, with Morocco earning a 2-1 group-stage win.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2026.
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