The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada
Here are the latest developments from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. All times Eastern:
9 a.m.
Canada is in Vancouver today for a rest day following Friday's 1-1 draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina in its World Cup opener in Toronto. The Canadians sit in a four-way tie atop Group B after the opening round of matches. Qatar's stoppage-time equalizer in a 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Saturday left Canada, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland all on one point.
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9 a.m.
Day 4 of the World Cup features the first matches for Groups E and F, with Germany, the Netherlands, Ecuador and Sweden all opening their tournaments. World Cup debutant Curacao gets a baptism by fire against Germany, while the Netherlands and Japan meet in what could be one of the most competitive opening-round matchups. Ecuador carries a 19-match unbeaten streak into its game against Ivory Coast before Sweden closes the day against Tunisia in Monterrey.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2026.
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