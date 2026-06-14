The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada

The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada
The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada
Bosnia-Herzegovina's Ivan Basic (13) and Canada's Jonathan David (10) vie for the ball during the second half of a World Cup Group B soccer match, in Toronto, on Friday, June 12, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Writer

Here are the latest developments from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. All times Eastern:

9 a.m.

Canada is in Vancouver today for a rest day following Friday's 1-1 draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina in its World Cup opener in Toronto. The Canadians sit in a four-way tie atop Group B after the opening round of matches. Qatar's stoppage-time equalizer in a 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Saturday left Canada, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland all on one point.

__

9 a.m.

Day 4 of the World Cup features the first matches for Groups E and F, with Germany, the Netherlands, Ecuador and Sweden all opening their tournaments. World Cup debutant Curacao gets a baptism by fire against Germany, while the Netherlands and Japan meet in what could be one of the most competitive opening-round matchups. Ecuador carries a 19-match unbeaten streak into its game against Ivory Coast before Sweden closes the day against Tunisia in Monterrey.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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