Here's the latest news on the opening day of the 2026 World Cup
Here are the latest developments from the 2026 World Cup. All times Eastern.
9:22 a.m.
Commuters in Toronto reported an unusually quiet rush hour Friday morning, with lighter crowds on subways and GO Transit trains as many workers appeared to heed warnings about World Cup-related congestion in the downtown core. The city had encouraged employers to allow remote work and adjust schedules where possible, while the Ontario government says managers can approve temporary work-from-home requests for public servants during daytime FIFA World Cup matches. Transit officials had warned of increased crowds and delays as Toronto hosts World Cup events expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors.
8:45 a.m.
Canada kicks off its first-ever FIFA World Cup match on home soil at 3 p.m. ET, taking on Bosnia-Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium. The Canadians are looking for their first World Cup win after going winless in appearances in 1986 and 2022. Alphonso Davies remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, but defender Moïse Bombito is available after recovering from a broken leg.
8:45 a..m.
The United States opens its World Cup campaign tonight (9 p.m.) against Paraguay, looking to build on four knockout-round appearances in its last six tournaments. Led by coach Mauricio Pochettino and star forward Christian Pulisic, the 17th-ranked Americans are favoured against No. 47 Paraguay, which is back at the World Cup for the first time since 2010. Mexico opened the tournament yesterday with a 2-0 win over South Africa, while South Korea rallied past the Czech Republic 2-1 in the nightcap.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2026.
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