Vancouver gets its turn in World Cup spotlight as Australia takes on Turkey

Vancouver gets its turn in World Cup spotlight
Vancouver gets its turn in World Cup spotlight
Turkish fans cheer as their team arrives at their hotel in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, June 11, 2026, ahead of the World Cup soccer match between Turkey and Australia on Saturday, June 13. (AP Photo/Emma Peterson)
Writer

The World Cup spotlight falls on Vancouver today after years of buildup, as Australia takes on Turkey at BC Place Stadium.

The city's preparations for what's billed as the world's biggest sporting event will finally be put to the test in the match that has a 9 p.m. kickoff.

Doors open three hours before then, with fans being directed to get to the stadium via walking routes from Main Street Science World SkyTrain Station and downtown along Keefer Street.

There are major road closures around the stadium, and organizers are telling fans to leave their cars at home and take public transit.

The city has seen an influx of Australian fans in green and gold, while Turkey's enthusiastic supporters greeted their team's arrival on Thursday by setting off red smoke canisters outside the players' hotel.

Fans without tickets can head to the official FIFA Fan Festival at Hastings Park in East Vancouver, or the newly pedestrianized Granville Street fan zone in the downtown core. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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