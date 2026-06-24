The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada

The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada
The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada
Canada's Alphonso Davies participates during a FIFA World Cup training session in Vancouver on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Writer

Here are the latest developments from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. All times Eastern:


8:45 a.m.

Canada faces Switzerland in Vancouver this afternoon with first place in Group B on the line, but much of the attention will be on captain Alphonso Davies, who is expected to make his first appearance of the tournament after recovering from a hamstring injury. Davies is not expected to start but could come off the bench as Canada looks to secure top spot in the group. The Canadians and Swiss enter the finale tied on four points, with Canada holding the tiebreaker on goal differential. A win or draw would keep Canada atop Group B and earn a round-of-32 game at BC Place on July 2.

8:45 a.m.

The World Cup's final round of group-stage play begins Wednesday with Group B matches Canada-Switzerland and Bosnia-Herzegovina-Qatar at 3 p.m. Group C follows at 6 p.m. with Scotland-Brazil and Morocco-Haiti, before Group A wraps up at 9 p.m. with Czechia-Mexico and South Africa-South Korea. Several knockout-round spots remain up for grabs, with Scotland among the teams trying to advance and Bosnia-Herzegovina, Qatar, South Africa and Haiti needing results to stay alive. Mexico has already secured first place in Group A, and veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa could make what is expected to be his final World Cup appearance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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