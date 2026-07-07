The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada

The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada
The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada
Science World, which has been transformed into a FIFA World Cup Trionda soccer ball, is seen near B.C. Place stadium, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

The latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada. All times are Eastern:

9:10 a.m.

Canada's role in the 2026 World Cup comes to an end today as Vancouver's BC Place hosts a match between Switzerland and Colombia. Switzerland advanced by winning its group before eliminating Algeria, while Colombia is chasing its first World Cup quarterfinal since 2014 after edging Ghana in the round of 32. The day's other knockout match has Lionel Messi and defending champion Argentina facing Mohamed Salah and Egypt in Atlanta. The winners will meet Saturday in Kansas City.

___

9 a.m.

French prosecutors have opened an investigation after a Paraguayan senator racially abused Kylian Mbappé following France's World Cup win over Paraguay. The Paris prosecutor's office says the probe was launched after France's soccer federation filed a complaint over Celeste Amarilla's posts on X. Mbappé called Amarilla a "despicable woman," while the Paraguayan government condemned her comments and said they do not represent the country or its people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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