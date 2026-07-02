The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada

The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada
The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) participates in a World Cup training session ahead of their match against Croatia in Toronto on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Writer

The latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada. All times are Eastern:

9 a.m.

Three more spots in the World Cup round of 16 are up for grabs Thursday, with two games in Canada as Portugal faces Croatia at 7 p.m. in Toronto and Switzerland meets Algeria at 11 p.m. in Vancouver. The Toronto match could mark the final World Cup appearance for Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo, while extreme heat and the threat of thunderstorms are expected to be factors. Earlier, Spain meets Austria at 3 p.m. in Inglewood, Calif., with the winner advancing to the round of 16.

9 a.m.

Canada is on the training pitch in Houston as preparations continue for Saturday's round-of-16 meeting with Morocco, with the squad training in sweltering Texas heat. Coach Jesse Marsch says managing player workload is a priority after more than a month together, with Canada looking to stay fresh against a Moroccan side that needed 120 minutes to advance. Canada earned its spot with a 1-0 win over South Africa on Sunday and is chasing a place in the World Cup quarterfinals.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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