Alberta update on West Coast oil pipeline postponed

Alberta postpones B.C. oil pipeline update
Alberta postpones B.C. oil pipeline update
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith addresses a crowd before a music concert at Spruce Meadows on Canada Day in Calgary on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
Writer

The Alberta government has postponed a planned update on its planned million-barrel-a-day oil pipeline to the West Coast.

A news conference with Premier Danielle Smith had been scheduled for this morning, but it has been delayed to later in the day. 

Smith inked an agreement with Prime Minister Mark Carney last fall, and their memorandum of understanding pledges to pave the way for a bitumen pipeline to the West Coast.

It is tied to progress on a major carbon capture network by the province's biggest oil producers, who have said they shouldn't have to bear the multi-billion dollar cost alone.

Carney is scheduled to be in Vancouver today to meet with B.C. Premier David Eby, whose government is steadfastly against the West Coast oil pipeline. 

Alberta is preparing to hold a referendum this fall on separating from Canada and Smith has said the deal with Ottawa shows Canada can work, but those pushing for the province to quit Confederation say it cannot fix long-standing grievances.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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