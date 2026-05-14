Carney, Smith confirm energy announcement coming Friday

Carney, Smith confirm energy announcement coming
Carney, Smith confirm energy announcement coming
Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with Premier of Alberta Danielle Smith at his office in Ottawa on Friday, May 8, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith say they'll be in Calgary on Friday to announce the next step in their landmark energy pact.

Carney says it will feature an implementation agreement on industrial carbon pricing and advance a potential new pipeline.

Neither he nor Smith shared more details, but the premier told the legislative assembly it would be another step toward resetting the province's relationship with Ottawa.

The memorandum of understanding signed last year saw the two governments commit to a number of steps to eventually have a bitumen pipeline built to the West Coast.

A source with knowledge of the discussions has said the two leaders are expected to announce an industrial carbon emission price of $130 per tonne by 2040.

Last year, Alberta froze its price at $95 per tonne.

The agreement would force Ottawa to be more lenient with other provinces that follow the federal price as well, as a judge ruled in 2021 that all jurisdictions needed equal treatment for carbon pricing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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