Eby says Ottawa is rewarding Alberta's 'bad behaviour' with pipeline agreement

Ottawa is rewarding Alberta's 'bad behaviour': Eby
Ottawa is rewarding Alberta's 'bad behaviour': Eby
Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, speaks with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, left, and B.C. Premier David Eby at the start of a meeting in the Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

British Columbia Premier David Eby says the federal government is rewarding Alberta for "bad behaviour" by agreeing to push for a new bitumen pipeline to the West Coast.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith signed an "implementation agreement" to advance a West Coast pipeline to Ottawa's major projects office by July 1.

The new agreement commits both the federal government and Alberta to consult B.C. on the proposed pipeline, and it could be declared in the national interested by the federal government by October, which would expedite the project. 

However, Eby said in a statement issued Friday that it can't be the case that projects get prioritized in Canada because a premier threatens to leave the country, referring to the separation movement in Alberta. 

The premier said Ottawa must work as closely with B.C. projects as it does with Smith's pipeline, a proposal that still lacks a proponent or a route.

A statement from the Coastal First Nations advocacy group says its members will never allow a pipeline or oil tankers to the North Coast of B.C., and notes that Friday's announcement doesn't increase the chances of that. 

“We have heard directly from the prime minister and the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson that no project, and no route, will proceed without the support of affected First Nations and the province in which it is proposed," said Chief Marilyn Slett, president of the Coastal First Nations and chief councillor of the Heiltsuk Tribal Council. 

Eby's statement said that "as a country, it's time to stop rewarding bad behaviour," and his government's opposition to any repeal of the North Coast tanker ban has not changed.

B.C. has 35 shovel-ready projects that will create more jobs and prosperity for Canada, but they will need more attention and co-ordination from Ottawa, Eby said. 

He said he knows Carney believes he can work with the B.C. in partnership. 

"British Columbia is a vital part of Canada. We must work together across federal-provincial lines to build this nation and to strengthen it."

Eby is due to meet with the prime minister next week and said he will bring a list of projects that can be worked on for the benefit of all Canadians. 

"We will find a path forward, together — as Canadians," his statement said.

B.C.'s Opposition praised the Carney-Smith agreement, while accusing Eby of not working for the nation. 

Trevor Halford, interim leader of the Conservative Party of B.C., said in a statement that B.C. has been locked out of a nation-building deal that will produce jobs and help build the province.

"The premier has put himself offside with the national interest, offside with our largest trading partners, and offside with the British Columbians who need these jobs."

Environmentalists don't like the agreement. 

Ecojustice said in a statement that the pipeline deal threatens to accelerate climate risks and damage coastal ecosystems. 

Charlie Hatt, the climate director for Ecojustice, said Friday's agreement marks another environmental rollback from Carney's government.

"Let's be clear, Prime Minister Carney's latest deal will — by design — unleash more fossil fuels, which means more heat waves, wildfires, and floods that put our lives, health, and the well-being of our communities at risk," Hatt said.

Criticism also came from the B.C. Greens, whose leader Emily Lowan said the agreement runs counter to the rapid rise of renewables.

"There is no world where a new pipeline proves beneficial for working people, economically or environmentally," Lowan said. "Danielle Smith's self-interest will only benefit the fossil fuel billionaires who are stuffing her pockets and funding her desperate last grasp at oil dominance. Letting Smith dictate oil policy is like letting a child dictate bedtime."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2026.

By Wolfgang Depner | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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