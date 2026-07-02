Large fan crowds expected in sweltering Toronto for Portugal-Croatia World Cup match
Fans in Toronto are expected to turn out in droves today to watch Portugal take on Croatia at the FIFA men's World Cup, despite a stifling heat wave and some event cancellations.
The round of 32 match is the final game of the international tournament to be played at Toronto Stadium.
It could possibly be the final World Cup match of Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary career, and videos posted to social media show hundreds of fans waiting outside the team's hotel and practice site in the city yesterday to catch a glimpse of the soccer star.
More fans are expected to come to Toronto in waves for the city's last match, despite an extreme weather forecast.
A heat warning is in place for Toronto, with the humidity at kickoff expected to make it feel like 42 C, and a strong thunderstorm set to come in the evening.
The city says in a notice that today's match broadcasts at Nathan Phillips Square have been cancelled due to the extreme heat forecast and the amount of resources required to safely manage large crowds at all the FIFA events.
The city says the FIFA Fan Festival will still be open with heat relief measures including misting stations and drinking water trailers. It says paramedics and law enforcement officials will be in attendance to support fan and staff safety.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2026.
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