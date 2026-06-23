The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada
Here are the latest developments from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. All times Eastern:
9 a.m.
Canada and Switzerland are both training in Vancouver today ahead of tomorrow's Group B showdown at BC Place. The Canadians can finish first in the group with a win or draw after opening the tournament with a draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina and a 6-0 victory over Qatar. Canada and Switzerland are tied atop Group B with four points apiece, with the Canadians holding the edge on goal differential.
8:50 a.m.
Thousands of Croatia supporters are expected to descend on Toronto today ahead of Croatia's World Cup match against Panama at Toronto Stadium. Fans are set to march to the venue carrying a giant Croatian flag after gathering at a sold-out supporter event at "Croatia House" near the stadium. An estimated 130,000 people of Croatian descent live in Canada, with many residing in the Greater Toronto Area. Panama played its opening game of the tournament at Toronto Stadium last week and has been training nearby in New Tecumseth ahead of tonight's game. Both teams dropped their opening games.
8:53 a.m.
World Cup fans in Toronto made their feelings clear last weekend, showering FIFA's new mandatory hydration breaks with boos during Germany's match against Ivory Coast. The three-minute stoppages, branded as "Powerade Hydration Breaks," were introduced for player safety but have drawn criticism from fans who see them as commercial interruptions in a sport traditionally played without such breaks. Experts say the backlash is aimed more at FIFA than Coca-Cola, the Powerade parent company, with one marketing professor calling the beverage giant "collateral damage."
Croatia players work out during a training session on the eve of the team's World Cup soccer match against Panama, Monday, June 22, 2026, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
8:44 a.m.
Today's World Cup schedule is highlighted by Portugal facing Uzbekistan, 1 p.m., in Houston, with Cristiano Ronaldo looking to bounce back after a frustrating opener and help Portugal get back on track in Group K. England takes on Ghana, 4 p.m., in Foxborough as Harry Kane chases the English World Cup scoring record, while Panama and Croatia meet in a critical Group L matchup, 7 p.m., in Toronto. Colombia can secure a spot in the knockout stage with a win over Congo at 10 p.m. in Guadalajara after opening the tournament with a victory over Uzbekistan.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2026.
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