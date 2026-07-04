The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada
The latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada. All times are Eastern:
1 p.m.
Game on! Canada and Morocco have kicked off in Houston with a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals up for grabs. It's the Canadian men's team's first-ever match at this stage of the tournament after downing South Africa 1-0 in the round of 32. Morocco edged the Netherlands in a penalty shootout.
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12:15 p.m.
A roar bellowed from the crowd in Houston as Morocco ran out onto the field for warm-ups. Moroccan fans are also donning red for the game, but their cheers made it clear that much of the stadium is supporting the Atlas Lions.
A fan holds a flag of Morocco prior to the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Canada and Morocco in Houston, Saturday, July 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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12:10 p.m.
Canada has taken the field at Houston Stadium for warm-ups ahead of their round-of-16 matchup against Morocco. Audible cheers came from fans in the stands wrapped in large Maple Leaf flags, and players clapped in appreciation as they ran out.
A fan of Canada waits for the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Canada and Morocco in Houston, Saturday, July 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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11:40 a.m.
Canada's players took to the field in Houston ahead of warm-ups, including injured midfielders Ismaël Koné and Marcelo Flores. The athletes waved to loved ones in the stands and used their phones to take photos and videos of the massive stadium, usually home to the Houston Texans.
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11:35 a.m.
Canada head coach Jesse Marsch once again switched up his starting lineup, giving midfielder Niko Sigur his first-ever start in a World Cup game. Marsch also opted to go with defenders Moïse Bombito and Luc de Fougerolles, and brought midfielder Ali Ahmed into the initial 11.
Canada's Niko Sigur takes part in the warm up ahead of the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Bosnia in Toronto, Friday, June 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
11:30 a.m.
We're 90 minutes from kickoff in Houston as Canada takes on Morocco in the World Cup round of 16. The two sides meet after Canada downed South Africa and Morocco edged the Netherlands in the round of 32. The 30th-ranked Canadians are underdogs against seventh-ranked Morocco, which reached the tournament semifinals four years ago. Later, star-studded France faces Paraguay at Philadelphia Stadium in today's only other match.
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11:15 a.m.
Fans filtered into Houston Stadium, many clad in the maroon and white Morocco jerseys. A smattering of Canadian supporters wore flags as capes or Canada jerseys. Other attendees sported the red and white striped jerseys of the American team.
Fans of Morocco wait for the beginning of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Canada and Morocco in Houston, Saturday, July 4, 2026. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2026.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.