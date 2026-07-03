Some Canadian workers can get hundreds of dollars from this government payment in July
Benefit amounts for the year are up to $2,800!
July payments of the Advanced Canada Workers Benefit are going out soon.
You could get hundreds of dollars from this federal benefit deposited into your bank account or delivered to your mailbox as a cheque.
This is one of the government payments administered by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), but it doesn't follow a monthly or quarterly payment schedule like other benefits.
So, here's what you need to know about the advanced payments of the Canada Workers Benefit, including eligibility requirements, payment amounts, and the July payment date.
What is the Canada Workers Benefit?
The Canada Workers Benefit is a refundable tax credit that helps individuals and families who are working and earning a low income. It has two parts: a basic amount and a disability supplement.
If you're entitled to receive the Canada Workers Benefit, you will get up to 50% of your basic Canada Workers Benefit amount in advanced payments that are referred to as the Advanced Canada Workers Benefit.
If you're also entitled to receive the disability supplement, you will receive 50% of your disability supplement amount with your advanced payments.
The advanced payments are made three times a year in July, October, and January, instead of as a single lump sum payment after you file your taxes.
Who is eligible for the Canada Workers Benefit?
You're eligible for the basic amount of the Canada Workers Benefit if you meet all of the following conditions:
- you earn working income, and your net income is below the net income level set for your province or territory of residence
- you are a resident of Canada throughout the year
- you are 19 years of age or older on December 31, or you live with your spouse or common-law partner or your child
You could be eligible for the disability supplement of the Canada Workers Benefit if you meet all of the following conditions:
- you are eligible for the disability tax credit and have an approved Form T2201, Disability Tax Credit Certificate, on file with the CRA
- your net income is below the net income level set for your province or territory of residence
To be eligible to receive the advanced payments of the Canada Workers Benefit, you must be a resident of Canada on the first day of the pay period.
How much money can you get from the Advanced Canada Workers Benefit?
The amount of money you get from the Canada Workers Benefit depends on your income, marital status, province or territory of residence, eligible dependents and eligibility for the disability tax credit.
The maximum basic amount for the 2026-27 benefit year, which is based on your 2025 tax return, is $1,633 for single individuals and $2,813 for families.
The maximum amount for the disability supplement is $843 for single individuals and $843 for families.
Advanced payments are up to 50% of your Canada Workers Benefit amount.
If you're a resident of Alberta, Quebec or Nunavut, the maximum basic Canada Workers Benefit amount and disability supplement will vary.
When is the next Advanced Canada Workers Benefit payment date?
The next Advanced Canada Workers Benefit payment date is Friday, July 10, 2026.
How do you receive the Advanced Canada Workers Benefit?
You don't need to apply to receive advanced payments of the Canada Workers Benefit.
For this July payment, the CRA will have determined your eligibility when you filed your income tax and benefit return for 2025 earlier this year. If you're entitled to a Canada Workers Benefit amount on line 45300 of your tax return, the CRA will now automatically send you payments.
If you're married or have a common-law partner, only one spouse will receive the advanced payments for your family. It's typically paid to the one with a higher working income or who filed taxes first if both spouses have the same working income.
Advanced Canada Workers Benefit payments are made as direct deposits into bank accounts and cheques delivered to mailboxes, depending on the payment method you have set up with the CRA.
If you don't get your payment on the scheduled date, you're being asked to wait 10 business days before contacting the CRA about a potential missed payment.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.