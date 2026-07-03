I compared iced coffee from Tim Hortons, McDonald's and Starbucks — there's a definite winner
Just call me the Caffeine Queen.
Now that the weather's finally gotten the memo and blessed us with some warmth and sunshine, it's time to fully commit to my favourite seasonal beverage: iced coffee. It's time to face facts: not all iced coffees are created equal.
Between ice-to-coffee ratios, pricing, and good old-fashioned flavour, finding the one that fits just right can feel like a chore rather than a treat. Let's fix that!
Sure, you could do the research yourself (and we wouldn't blame you if you did, TBH). But if you want the easy-breezy breakdown, I went and tested three popular fast food spots to get the tea on which ones are worth the money. Read on to find out which spots I visited to slake my seasonal addiction.
#1: Tim Hortons
A classic is a classic for a reason, folks.
Victoria Kuglin | Narcity
Price: $3.45
Order: Medium French vanilla iced coffee (14 oz)
Okay, DAMN. We all know Tim Hortons is a Canadian favourite, and it's plain to see why it still holds the title. While I could always go for a sweet little honey cruller or a box of bite-sized Timbits, the iced coffee here is surprisingly delicious, too — perfectly balancing the ice-to-coffee ratio with a hint of sweetness from the French vanilla syrup.
Unlike the complicated and somewhat unnecessarily decadent drinks from other fast-food joints, Tim's iced coffee is like a little black dress: unfussy, predictable, and perfect for every occasion. Not to mention, it's far more budget-friendly than Starbucks' astronomically priced drinks. When it comes to a classic, this one is as classic as it gets, and it just so happens to be the cheapest option I tried, so it's really a win-win.
Be warned, though: unless you specify otherwise, this order comes with cream by default, so make sure to mention whether your taste skews towards milk or dairy-free alternatives — otherwise, you may end up disappointed (or glued to the toilet).
#2: Starbucks
The deliciously decadent iced coffee of my dreams.
Victoria Kuglin | Narcity
Price: $6.55
Order: Grande chocolate cream cold brew (16 oz)
Ever since cold brew started making waves a few years ago, it's been a complete game-changer for those of us who love an iced coffee. Instead of simply pouring regular coffee over ice, cold brew is made with (you guessed it!) cold water, which results in a bold, strong sipper that actually benefits from ice, solving the age-old conundrum of a watered-down drink. Topped with chocolate cream, this rich, creamy iced coffee feels like the ultimate indulgence. The OG version does a great job of balancing the sweetness with the smooth cold brew, but if your sweet tooth is, shall we say, overdeveloped, you'll probably love that this one can be customized, too — par for the course at Starbucks at this point.
So feel free to go hog-wild with extra syrup, whipped cream, and all the fixin's if that's your vibe (the vanilla sweet cream cold brew is also a banger, by the way).
As delicious as it was, there's one major sticking point: the price. Good God, Starbucks!!! I know the caloric intake of this one very nearly qualifies it as a meal, but that doesn't mean you should be charging as if it were one. If it even came close to the prices at Tim's and McDonald's, it would be a serious contender for the top spot, but as it stands, the price tag is too wild to ignore.
#3: McDonald's
All iced coffee is good coffee.
Victoria Kuglin | Narcity
Price: $3.49
Order: Medium French vanilla iced coffee (16 oz)
This is a great option — when you're in a pinch. Would it be my first choice? No. While I can't speak for every location or every order, the one I got was a wee bit watered down within minutes (courtesy of an extra-generous helping of ice), and could have used perhaps a pump or two more of the French vanilla syrup.
I can't say it was bad, per se. I just felt a little disappointed, like I'd tried to scratch the itch and never fully did. Maybe I was asking too much by expecting a smidge of panache, but when the caffeine cravings hit, we can't afford to be picky. McD's provides that energetic hit without forcing me to take out another mortgage on my house — looking at you, Starbucks!
Overall, I'd give this one a solid "meh." I can't see myself going out of my way to snag a cup of this stuff, but faced with a caffeine-related crisis, the McDonald's iced coffee delivers exactly what you'll need to stay cool and keep going during the summer heat.
I have to admit, I love having options when it comes to iced coffee. Some days I'm feeling indulgent, while on others I want a plain-Jane, no-nonsense beverage. No matter where you fall on the spectrum, the world is your oyster when it comes to customization these days, so you can create your own bespoke version of this summertime favourite, whether that's an upgraded classic or a wholly new taste explosion.
So now it's up to you to go explore the many (many) iced coffee options out there. Try one every week! Taste-test new spots on the weekend! Ask for caramel drizzle, or almond milk, or get extra creative with the flavoured syrups! It seems like there are no limits these days, so order with your heart and bask in the brief — but delicious — season.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.