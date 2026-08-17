This $41 train from Toronto takes you to a mini Venice with sparkling waters and historic charm
No car (or flight) needed.
You don't need to fly across the Atlantic to get a taste of Venice. Ontario has its own waterfront escape where glittering blue waters, historic buildings, charming shops, and countless islands create a little slice of Europe closer to home.
If you're craving a summer getaway with European-inspired scenery, this picturesque town is worth keeping on your radar.
Gananoque is a charming community nestled along the St. Lawrence River in Ontario's beautiful Thousand Islands region.
The Thousand Islands area, located along the Canada/U.S. border, is even referred to as the "Venice of America," thanks to its winding waterways and seemingly endless collection of islands.
While Gananoque isn't actually in Europe, its historic streets, stone buildings, waterfront views, and cozy downtown give it a storybook atmosphere that can make you feel like you've travelled much farther than Ontario.
The town dates back to the 1700s and has preserved lots of its historic character. You can spend an afternoon wandering past heritage buildings, popping into quaint shops, grabbing a bite to eat, or taking in the views along the river.
And getting there doesn't necessarily require a car.
Gananoque is accessible by VIA Rail from Toronto, with the trip taking roughly three hours. The train station is located about a six-minute drive from downtown, so you'll likely want to arrange a taxi or rideshare for the final leg of the journey.
Once you've arrived, you'll find lots to enjoy.
You can learn about the area's past at the 1000 Islands History Museum, catch a show at the Thousand Islands Playhouse, or explore the Gananoque Trail System. There's also a sculpture park and a scenic waterfront where you can watch boats cruise through the sparkling waters.
Other activities include wandering through Confederation Park, or cooling off with a swim at Joel Stone Beach.
Downtown is also easy to explore on foot, with galleries, boutiques, cafes, restaurants, and ice cream shops dotted around the historic core. You can take your time browsing before treating yourself to coffee or a meal inside one of the town's character-filled buildings.
Of course, one of the best ways to experience the "Venice of America" is from the water.
Boat tours through the Thousand Islands take you past tiny islands, lavish waterfront homes, historic landmarks, and even castles that look like they were pulled straight from a storybook.
Boldt Castle, located on postcard-worthy Heart Island, is one of the area's most breathtaking attractions and will have you feeling like you've stepped into a Venetian fairytale. The castle is located in New York State, so you'll need to remember your passport for this excursion.
With sparkling waterways, historic charm, quaint streets, and islands stretching across the horizon, Gananoque offers a little taste of European travel without leaving Ontario, and you can get there by train from Toronto.
VIA Rail Toronto to Gananoque
Price: $41 + per adult one-way
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.