This charming Ontario town has 2 sandy beaches and some of the warmest water in the province

It's a magical spot for a summer escape.

A person standing outside a store with ice cream. Right: A person on a sandy beach.

A beach town in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

If you're craving a summer escape without travelling too far, this charming beach town is worth adding to your bucket list.

It's home to sandy beaches, a picturesque harbour, local restaurants and plenty of small-town charm, making it an especially dreamy place to visit when the weather is warm.

Port Stanley sits along the north shore of Lake Erie, roughly 2.5 hours from Toronto, and is known for its laid-back beach-town atmosphere.

The Port Stanley website describes the community as a "hidden gem" filled with "vibrant local businesses, breathtaking beaches, and captivating events."

While the village is worth exploring on its own, it's the waterfront that really steals the show in the summer.

Port Stanley Main Beach is the place to be when you want to spend a sunny day by the lake.

According to Ontario's Southwest, it's "one of the finest stretches of sandy beach on Lake Erie's north shore."

You can enjoy a long stretch of soft sand, sparkling waves, and some of the warmest waters in the province.

Main Beach has also earned Blue Flag status, an international designation recognizing beaches that meet high standards for water quality, environmental management, safety and visitor services.

If you're looking for somewhere a little more peaceful, Little Beach offers another stretch of sand just down the road.

The smaller beach has 185 metres of sandy shoreline, with shallow water protected by a natural berm, making it a quieter option for an afternoon beside the lake.

Of course, there's more to Port Stanley than its beaches.

After spending the afternoon in the sand, you can wander through the village and pop into its collection of independent shops. You'll find everything from beachwear and gifts to home decor and other locally made finds.

You can also stroll along the harbour, stop for a bite to eat or grab a drink and watch the boats go by.

For a dose of local history and scenery, you can make your way toward the Port Stanley Lighthouse, or check out the Art Emporium for local artwork and unique finds.

The Port Stanley Terminal Railway is another fun way to see the area, particularly if you're looking for something different to do between beach visits.

No summer day in Port Stanley would be complete without ice cream. Stop by Broderick's for a cone, or grab a specialty drink and treat from The Harbour Merchant Coffee Company Inc.

If you want to make a full weekend of it, you can also catch a performance at the Port Stanley Festival Theatre.

With its sandy beaches, warm lake water, quaint shops and waterfront atmosphere, Port Stanley is a dreamy spot for a summer getaway without going too far.

Port Stanley website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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