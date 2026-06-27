This Ontario harbour town with East Coast vibes has charming streets and warm-water beaches

You can enjoy an East Coast feel without a flight.

Colourful houses along a beach. Right: A person on a sandy beach.

A beach town in Ontario.

Ontario's Southwest, @wanderlusting.duo | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Ontario is full of enchanting beach towns, and if you're looking for somewhere new to explore this summer, you'll want to keep this hidden gem on your radar.

With harbour charm, sandy shores, and a storybook feel, it's like a mini trip to the East Coast without leaving Ontario.

You can enjoy the feel of soft sand between your toes, warm waters perfect for swimming, and quaint coastal vibes at this spot.

Port Stanley is a charming beach town located on the shores of Lake Erie, roughly three hours from Toronto. Its website calls it a "hidden gem" known for its "vibrant local businesses, breathtaking beaches, and captivating events."

According to Kokomo Beach Club, the town traces its roots back to 1812 when it was established as a fishing village, and its maritime history still lingers today, giving it a coastal feel reminiscent of a mini East Coast getaway.

Its picturesque harbour, historic lighthouse, and scenic marina add to its East Coast feel.

In the summer months, the beaches are the main draw. Port Stanley Main Beach is described by Ontario's Southwest as "one of the finest stretches of sandy beach on Lake Erie's north shore," with warm, shallow water that's ideal for swimming.

It's also one of just 13 beaches in Canada to earn Blue Flag status in 2026, an international recognition for clean water, safety, and environmental standards.

For a quieter spot, Port Stanley's Little Beach offers a 185-metre stretch of soft sand and shallow, sheltered water protected by a natural berm, making it especially calm for a swim.

Beyond the shoreline, the village has plenty to explore. You can take in a performance at the Port Stanley Festival Theatre, walk along the waterfront to the historic Port Stanley Lighthouse, browse local finds at the Art Emporium, or hop aboard the Port Stanley Terminal Railway for a scenic ride through the surrounding area.

You can cool off with an ice cream cone from Broderick's, or stop by The Harbour Merchant Coffee Company Inc. for a specialty drink and a sweet treat.

For a laid-back beach-town meal, head to Mackie's for a classic juicy burger right by the sand. GT's On The Beach is another popular pick, known for its waterfront patio and menu of casual local favourites, while downtown you'll find tacos at Main Street Taqueria and pub-style comfort food at Two Forks.

If you're in the mood for something a little more elevated, SoLo on Main focuses on seasonal dishes made with fresh, local ingredients.

It's worth staying late to catch a sunset. According to St. Thomas Tourism, "a sunset seen from Main Beach in Port Stanley will have you speechless as the sandy landscape and beautiful waterfront scenery conflicting with a summer's sunset will be like nothing seen before."

With its warm-water beaches and coastal feel, Port Stanley is a dreamy spot for a summer staycation.

Port Stanley Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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