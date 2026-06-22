This white sand beach town is Ontario's 'Florida North' and has 20 acres of velvet shores
It's a dreamy spot for a summer escape.
Fancy a trip to Florida? You don't have to get on a plane to enjoy white sand beaches, ice cream shops, and long stretches of sparkling waves. This Ontario beach town offers all this and more, so you can experience a slice of summer paradise without going too far.
With its beachy vibes and scenic coastal setting, this Ontario destination feels like a mini trip to the tropics, and it's even been dubbed "Florida North."
Grand Bend is a charming beach about 3 hours from Toronto.
It's located along the Lake Huron shoreline, which, according to the Grand Bend & Area Chamber of Commerce, boasts "some of the best beaches in Ontario and one of the best sunsets in the world."
Grand Bend itself is "one of Canada's best beach towns," according to Ontario's Southwest, and has been awarded Blue Flag status for its water quality and safety criteria.
The destination is home to 20 acres of velvety sand shores and sparkling waters where you can enjoy a sun-filled escape. The Main Beach is a vibrant, lively summer destination, while the South Beach offers a quieter experience.
If you're looking for more spots to soak up some sun, you can head to the nearby Pinery Provincial Park, where you'll find an additional 10 kilometres of sandy shores, rolling dunes, and scenic trails.
Grand Bend is filled with charming local boutiques, waterfront restaurants, lively bars, and a vibrant nightlife scene, making it an idyllic spot for a weekend escape during the warmer months.
You'll want to save some time at the end of the day to catch one of the area's famous sunsets, when brilliant shades of colour illuminate both the sky and the water.
With its white-sand beaches and waterfront streets, Ontario's "Florida North" is a dreamy summer escape.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.