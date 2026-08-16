I compared the deli sandwiches from No Frills, Loblaws, and Metro – only one was worth it

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person at a store with a sandwhcih. Right: A grocery store deli shelf.

Which Canadian grocery store has the best grab-and-go sandwhich?

Victoria Kuglin | Narcity
Contributing Writer

Listen, I love making myself a good ol' fashioned meal as much as the next person, but there are some days when even waiting in line at a fast food spot feels like too much work.

Enter: the grab-and-go deli sandwich. These delicious little morsels are basically at every Canadian grocery store, making them pretty damn convenient when hunger strikes and you need to address it ASAP. But I'll be honest: they're absolutely not all created equal.

I went on a deli section tour at some of Canada's biggest grocery stores to find out which ones — if any — make the cut for a quick meal on the go.

Loblaws

a side by side photo of someone eating a sandwich and someone picking a sandwich off a deli shelf

Lots of options, nothing to eat.

Victoria Kuglin | Narcity

Between tuna salad, turkey bacon clubhouse, and classic crispy chicken, you're SPOILED for choice here (and that's before we even talk about all the wrap and sub options). I love that, barring the combo options, every sandwich was under $10, making it a great budget-friendly choice.

As a big fan of crispy chicken, that was the option I went for — bravely, boldly, and without regret. Until I took a bite.

What looked perfectly pillowy on the outside turned into straight-up cardboard the moment I bit into it. Well, technically, I chomped into it. It was so tough that I literally had to use my teeth like a little saw to finally break a bite free.

I also always assumed that crispy chicken came with a hearty dose of flavour... this one did not. How it managed to be both bland and tough is beyond me, but even the slice of tomato seemed to have given up in the taste department.

One thing it had going for it was the size: it was generous enough for lunch or a big breakfast, but not too large or messy to pack along on a bike ride or picnic, and all for the very appetizing price of $6.

Rating: 6/10

No Frills

a side by side photo of someone holding up a box with a ham and cheese sandwich inside and someone pretending to bite into the box

Ham & cheese deserves better.

Victoria Kuglin | Narcity

No Frills has hit some serious high notes for me over the last few months: the veggies are fresh, the prices are excellent, and the price-matching policy gives it a serious market advantage. But when it comes to the grab-and-go sandwich options, I'll be honest: they're not great.

I'll admit that I popped by a downtown location, so there's less square footage and likely a smaller inventory overall. But holy cow, the people deserve better than tuna, egg, and ham and cheese, okay? Don't get excited thinking you're getting something like Black Forest ham or egg salad with paprika — I grabbed the ham-and-cheese option and can say for certain it was Basic with a capital B. It didn't take me to Flavourtown. It didn't really satisfy my hunger. It was a sandwich, and that's the most complimentary thing I can say about it.

In a pinch? Absolutely. But given the choice, I'd likely get anything else, if for no other reason than the fact that it has a humongous "High Sodium" sticker right on the front of the packaging. It did, however, have one big positive: It was only $3.50.

Rating: 4/10

Metro

a side by side photo of a smiling person holding up a box with a sandwich inside and someone looking at sandwiches on a deli shelf

I may be in love.

Victoria Kuglin | Narcity

I'll admit that after two rather disappointing taste tests, I didn't really walk into Metro feeling particularly confident about the options there. But in the interest of journalism, I tried to keep an open mind, and it's a good thing I did.

Metro, I apologize. I was not familiar with your sandwich game.

Ham and cheese? Please. Metro's got ROAST BEEF. CHICKEN SALAD. ITALIAN PANUZZO. No basic white bread here, either. Instead, all those delicious toppings are neatly stacked between moist and chewy focaccia, thick slabs of whole wheat toast, and plush brioche buns, or rolled up in generous whole wheat wraps so full of protein, cheese, and meat they were basically exploding.

Basic options, like at Loblaws, were reliably between $5 and $8, while more indulgent ones (like a four-pack of roast beef paninis) were $13 — which I still think is pretty reasonable considering how large they were.

There's really no comparison to a freshly-made (or home-made) sammie when it comes to flavour and texture, but Metro's delish selection came in at a close second. I almost wish I'd stopped by here first.

Rating: 9/10

There you have it! The next time you feel your tummy grumbling, consider popping by your closest grab-and-go deli. Sure, they're not winning any Michelin stars, but when the hunger hits (and hits hard), you might actually be surprised by what you can find on those shelves.

And you know what? Explore for yourself! What I like may not be the same thing you do, and that's cool — there are tons of options at every grocery store, so you can really choose your own adventure. Thankfully, these aren't breaking the bank, either, so you can safely take your mouth on a tasty tour of your neighbourhood deli.

Bon appetit!

Related: 23 Kirkland Signature products you can get for cheaper than name-brand items at Costco

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

no frills canadian grocery stores loblaws metro
Eat and Drink Opinion Canada
  • Victoria Kuglin

    Contributing Writer

    Victoria Kuglin (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media. She is a content creator and lifestyle editor at-large, with a fondness for good food, dark comedies, and great shopping deals. She's written about it all, and more, for Narcity, BuzzFeed Canada, blogTO, and Daily Hive (among others).

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