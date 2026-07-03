Mother of B.C. charter boat captain tells of heartbreak after sinking

Mom tells of heartbreak in B.C. sinking
Mom tells of heartbreak in B.C. sinking
Chen Ming, seen in these undated social media photos, was the captain of a charter boat that sank in B.C. waters on June 28, 2026. The 23-year-old is among six people missing and feared drowned.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Chen Ming / Red Note (Mandatory Credit)
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The heartbroken mother of a young fisherman has identified him as the captain of the charter boat involved in a deadly sinking in B.C. waters last Sunday and says he complained about the disrepair of the vessel.

Ashley Lin says in an emotional interview that her 23-year-old son Chen Ming is among six people missing and feared drowned.

She says the boat was operated by a company known as Top Fishing in English and Haishang in Chinese.

Lin and Chen's girlfriend, Hailey Lee, both say in a joint interview in Mandarin that a side door was broken on the 30-foot boat that went down in deep waters with 10 people aboard.

Chen's mother, from Richmond, B.C., says her son was a "responsible child" and she urged the owner of the charter firm to issue a statement about what happened.

A person who answered the phone to the company this week said they knew nothing about the incident before hanging up.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2026.

By Nono Shen | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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