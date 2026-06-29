This Ontario town is a 'world-renowned jewel' with shimmering turquoise waters and beaches
It's one of Ontario's best summer vacation spots, according to readers.
Thinking about a little summer getaway? You don't have to go too far from the city to discover breathtaking landscapes, hidden coves, crystal-clear waters, and sun-soaked charm.
This Ontario small town is a little slice of summer paradise complete with tiny islands, beaches, and quaint streets dotted with shops.
Plus, it's one of the best summer vacation spots in Ontario, according to readers.
Parry Sound is a charming small town nestled on the shining waters of Georgian Bay.
It's the world's deepest natural freshwater port, located about 2 hours from Toronto, making it an idyllic spot for a weekend escape.
Parry Sound has earned the title of the "world-renowned jewel of the 30,000 Islands on Georgian Bay," according to its website. It's a popular cottage country escape that draws visitors with its postcard-worthy scenery and relaxed waterfront atmosphere.
Set within the UNESCO-designated Georgian Bay Biosphere, the area is famous for its dramatic rocky shoreline, crystal-clear waters, and iconic pine trees that seem to grow right out of the granite landscape.
There's no shortage of ways to soak up the beauty here. One of the best experiences is heading out onto the water to explore the 30,000 Islands, the largest freshwater archipelago on the planet.
The Island Queen Cruise winds through scenic channels and past majestic landscapes, offering a front-row seat to some of Ontario's breathtaking views.
The town is also located close to some beautiful provincial parks, including Killbear Provincial Park and Massauga Provincial Park.
Here you'll find scenic hiking trails and soft beaches where you can enjoy the warm weather to the fullest.
Killbear Provincial Park is one of the area's biggest draws, known for its rugged granite shoreline, sandy beaches, and clear-water views that look like something from a painting.
It's a great spot for hiking along scenic trails, watching the sunset over Georgian Bay, or spending a summer day swimming and relaxing by the water.
For a more laid-back outing, the area also has plenty of smaller lakes and lookout points to explore. You can road trip along the surrounding roads to discover quiet beaches, rocky viewpoints, and hidden swimming spots.
Or head to Waubuno Beach, a small, quiet beach with sandy shores located in town.
Parry Sound's downtown is dotted with local shops, eateries, and more, just steps from the waterfront. You can spend an afternoon wandering through the boutiques, grabbing a bite to eat, and soaking up the small-town atmosphere.
The dock is an ideal place to enjoy lunch with a view, sip a specialty drink from Northern Perk, unwind by the water, or watch boats drift through the scenic harbour.
Beyond the waterfront, there's plenty more to explore, from visiting the West Parry Sound District Museum to climbing the Fire Tower. Sports fans can stop by the Bobby Orr Hall of Fame, while the Stockey Centre for the Performing Arts hosts concerts and events overlooking the bay.
With its shimmering waters and scenic surroundings, Parry Sound is a dreamy spot for a summer escape.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.