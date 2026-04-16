Canadians say they'd 'love' to move to this Ontario town with crystal waters and beaches
It's a "world-renowned jewel."
Canada is full of beautiful places to settle down, from vibrant cities to coastal gems and quaint villages. This Ontario town offers crystal-clear waters, smooth beaches, and a peaceful atmosphere, and readers say they'd "love" to move there.
You can spend your days venturing to hidden islands, lounging on sandy shores and wandering along quaint streets at this spot.
On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to share which Canadian small towns they'd love to move to, and this Ontario gem was one of the places mentioned.
Parry Sound is a cozy small town nestled along the shining waters of Georgian Bay, about 2 hours from Toronto.
It's the world's deepest natural freshwater port and has earned the title of the "world-renowned jewel of the 30,000 Islands on Georgian Bay," according to the website.
Set within the UNESCO-recognized Georgian Bay Biosphere, this area is known for its dramatic rocky shores, glassy turquoise water, and iconic windswept pine trees.
There's no shortage of ways to soak up the scenery here. One of the most memorable experiences is exploring the 30,000 Islands, the largest freshwater archipelago on Earth. You can paddle around the region or take a cruise past majestic natural wonders.
Parry Sound is located close to parks such as Killbear Provincial Park and Massauga Provincial Park, where you can enjoy scenic trails and sandy beaches.
Or, enjoy the sandy shores at Waubuno Beach, a small, quiet beach located within the town.
The downtown boasts shops and eateries that lead up from the waterfront, as well as a picturesque harbour where you can soak up the views.
"Parry Sound, the jewel of the 30,000 Islands on Georgian Bay, offers a quality of life unmatched by others," the Parry Sound website says.
"You will enjoy activities year round, from boating on Georgian Bay to snowmobiling on the many groomed trails. People are warm and friendly, and proud of the culture and character of the community."
According to Zolo, the average house price in Parry Sound is currently $699,000, making it an affordable spot to move to.
If you're looking for a new place to call home, readers say this dreamy "jewel" is a dream spot to live.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.