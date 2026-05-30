This lazy river near Ontario takes you through a mini 'Grand Canyon' with towering cliff walls

You can explore misty waterfalls and stunning natural wonders.

A gorge with waterfalls. Right: People floating in tubes along a river.

A natural wonder near Ontario.

Eugene Trudeau | Dreamstime, @camera_randomjane | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't have to travel to the American Southwest to take in some epic canyon views. This massive natural wonder is just a road trip from Ontario, and it's the next best thing to an Arizona vacation.

With towering cliffs, misty waterfalls, and endless adventures, this destination is worth adding to your summer bucket list. Dubbed a mini "Grand Canyon," it offers views that will have you feeling like you're in another world.

You can even float along a river that winds through the majestic cliff walls.

Nestled in New York's Adirondack region, Ausable Chasm is a jaw-dropping natural wonder known for its towering rock walls, rushing waters, and dramatic canyon scenery. Established in 1870, it's one of the United States' oldest natural attractions and has been nicknamed "the Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks" thanks to its striking landscapes and epic views.

There's no shortage of ways to explore the Chasm, from scenic hiking trails to thrilling adventures. One of the most unique experiences is the River Tubing adventure, where you can float alongside soaring cliffs and take in the scenery from the water.

The tour lets you drift between the massive cliffs of the Grand Flume, the narrowest and deepest part of the Chasm.

As you float along the water, you'll see stunning rock formations like the Sentry Box and Broken Needle, ride through rushing rapids, and glide past the swirling Whirlpool Basin.

One of the most popular experiences is the two-part Classic Tour, which includes a scenic hike through the upper Chasm followed by a breathtaking raft float through the lower Chasm on the "legendary" waters of the Ausable River.

On scorching summer days, you can beat the heat by hopping on a tubing adventure down the river, drifting through the canyon beneath soaring rock walls and taking in the same breathtaking scenery seen on the rafting routes.

Other experiences include the Riverwalk Tour, which takes you down into the canyon and past wonders like Rainbow Falls, and the Adventure Tour, which takes you to a region of upper Ausable Chasm that is not accessible from any other trail.

You can also enjoy raft float tours, rock climbing, rappelling, and more.

The destination is even home to a campground and cabins so that you can stay for a longer getaway.

Reservations for activities aren't required, but it's a good idea to arrive early to avoid the crowds.

Ausable Chasm is located about 3 hours from Ottawa, allowing you to experience a little slice of the Grand Canyon just a road trip from Ontario. Don't forget your passport.

Ausable Chasm

Price: $30 USD for raft/float tour

Address: 2144 Route 9, Ausable Chasm, NY

Ausable Chasm website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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